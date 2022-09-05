









Usman and Kimberly haven’t had it easy, but they still appear to be going strong. As a result of their 90 Day Fiance journey, many fans want to revisit when the rapper starred on the TLC series with another lady called Lisa Hamme.

He already know what it is like to be married, having previously tied the knot with Lisa. Since they got divorced in 2020, she met a new man who she ended up walking down the aisle to, and is still happily wed to him today.

Kimberly and Usman aren’t married yet, but she does have plans to propose to him, as revealed on a recent episode. So, who is his ex-wife and where is she today? Let’s get the latest on Lisa’s new marriage.

Meet Usman’s ex-wife Lisa

Lisa Hamme, known as “Baby Girl Lisa”, is Usman’s ex-wife. He filed for divorce in July 2020, which meant they were estranged for six months, but later officially ended their short-lived marriage.

Usman, then 29, proposed to the 53-year-old Pennsylvania native with the intention of marrying her in his homeland of Nigeria, despite never seeing her in person. They tied the knot during season 4 of 90 Day Fiance in a small ceremony.

She now spends most of her time making Cameo videos. Before joining the show, Lisa worked as a hospice caregiver, but took a break from the field in December 2019 after her patient had died after working with him for three years.

Lisa also left her job to recover from a procedure to get her small toe amputated following an infection in February 2020. As per InTouch, she said that she will “stick with Cameo and let my husband take care of me”.

She got married to new man

In April 2021, Lisa married her now-husband, Tracey Robinson. The couple originally began dating in September 2020, although they have known each other since grade school, and are still loving married life today.

She recently went on a crab date night with him, and are often seen on social media joking around. Often calling Tracey “hubby”, many fans have left comments on posts which say they are pleased she’s in a “healthy” relationship.

In July, Lisa shared a photo of Tracey in hospital, and wrote on Instagram: “This is why I have not been active much, taking care of hubby and his health and he is doing great now!”

Kimberly prepares to propose

To make Kimberly his girlfriend, Usman told his brother Mohammed that he was in love with an American lady, and wanted him to help convince their mother to accept Kimberly so he could pursue the relationship.

Now official, Kimberly, who had been married to another man before and shared a kid with someone else, has plans to propose to him. It comes after he revealed Kim was willing to be a second wife so he could marry another woman.

Despite her mom and son thinking the proposal is a bad idea, Kimberly is defending her decision. Her son Jamal said a “light bulb just went off” and implied that Usman is only with his mom for a visa.

However, Kim reveals she’s the one who brought up the K-1 visa to Usman. “I feel in my heart this is what I want to do,” she says of traveling to Nigeria to propose to Usman. “And who knows? Maybe he’ll propose to me first.”

