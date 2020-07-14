David Murphey has been on our screens as one of the stars of 90 Day Fiancé for some time, but there are still questions about what he does for a living.

David has embodied the long-distanced lovesick type throughout 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. He would do anything for his online girlfriend, Lana, including sending her tonnes of cash from abroad. Many viewers were thus sceptical of the relationship between David and Lana, but for this couple, it has all worked out: David and Lana are engaged!

As David has given plenty of money to his fiancée throughout filming, there are questions about what he does for a living. So, what is David Murphey’s job?

We’ve done some digging into the 90 Day Fiancé star to find out more about him and his net worth.

David Murphey on 90 Day Fiancé

We were all introduced to David Murphey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. David is 60 years old.

David is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, but had forged an online relationship with Lana, from Ukraine.

Throughout the filming process, David looked as if he was setting himself up for heartbreak. Repeatedly, David attempted to meet Lana face-to-face, but she set him up. As it has been alleged that David spent over $100,000 on Lana during their online relationship, many viewers questioned her intentions with him. But things have worked out for the pair, and David has been posting many couple pics to Instagram.

READ MORE: What nationality is 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata?

What does David from 90 Day Fiancé for a living?

Senior Systems Programmer

According to David’s LinkedIn profile, he works as a Senior Systems Programmer for Clark County. He has held this role from August 2003, meaning he joined the company aged 43.

There are no other details about his career besides working for Clark County, which is a job presumably with the local government. If David is still working as a systems programmer, then he could potentially be earning up to $112,000 annually.

OpenPayrolls reports that David definitely earns over $100,000 per year.

What is David Murphey’s net worth?

It is unconfirmed exact David from 90 Day Fiancé’s net worth, but we have a rough idea from the show.

The first time we met David, he was considering selling some of his belongings to buy a $300,000 RV to travel the country with Lana. He also previously posted to Instagram that he used to own a Lamborghini. David has also splashed $100,000 on Lana herself, plus money on more than five flights to visit her in Ukraine. He also owns a large house for himself in Las Vegas.

David is planning to retire, but still has work on the cards. The 90 Day Fiancé stars get paid $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the Couples Tell All finale at the end of the season. So, taking all of this into account, we’d state that David Murphey’s net worth is around $500,000.

90 DAY NEWS : How many kids does Angela Deem have?

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ ON TLC THIS SUMMER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK