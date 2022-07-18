











90 Day Fiance star Yve gave TLC viewers an insight into her everyday job, which has fans asking what the salary is and, on another note, what the cupping therapy she provides does for her customers.

Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have shared their relationship on the reality TV dating show for a while, but putting her love life aside, she is a doctor of oriental medicine who provides different therapies – including cupping.

She is also a single mom. Several fans have asked whether Mohamed knows what Yve does for a job. However, now, the entirety of 90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning exactly how she spends her working days.

What does Yve from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Yve is trained as a doctor of oriental medicine and licensed massage therapist. With over 20 years of healthcare experience, she began her career as a massage therapist in the 1990s and has been doing the job ever since.

Dr. Arellano specializes in alleviating acute and chronic pain, as per her profile on Mountain Spirit. She has dealt with autoimmune diseases that present with inflammation in the body, neuralgia, circulation issues, and injuries from falls.

She is also skilled at nutritional supplementation and prescribes Chinese herbal medicine to balance the body. Yve has even worked with NFL football players, Olympic athletes, MMA fighters, and boxers!

What does cupping do?

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance saw Yve do cupping therapy on a recent episode, which made many curious about what it actually does. It is one of her practiced therapies, known as an ancient form of medicine involving cups creating suction.

The aims of the alternative medicine, which involves the cups going against your skin, is to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow and relaxation, working as a type of deep tissue massage.

While some watching found the cupping scene uncomfortable, others grew interested in learning about its benefits. Yve was seen performing the therapy on a friend while speaking to her about her partner Mohamed.

Doctor of oriental medicine salary

The highest salary for a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine in the United States is $395,451 per year, as per Glassdoor. On average, £49,943 is the salary for medical workers in this industry.

Alongside achieving her dream career, Yve has also appeared on a local cable show as a health care contributor and writes for a local magazine in Albuquerque on healthcare-related topics.

It is said that 90 Day Fiancé stars such as Yve make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, resulting in about $15,000 per season. Her TLC salary paired with working as a doctor suggests the star is financially stable.

