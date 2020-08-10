Andrei and Elizabeth Castravet’s relationship has been one of the most turbulent on 90 Day Fiancé.

Although the couple have been married for the past three years and even had a child in this time, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family still do not trust Andrei. Mainly as they have questions over his secret past. As this most recent series of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has seen the meeting of Libby and Andrei’s families, there are even more questions and interrogation-like interactions.

Andrei’s secrecy has led fans of the show to question: What is he hiding?

We’ve done some digging into Andrei’s past to find out more about the 90 Day Fiancé star and what secrets he’s keeping from the Potthast family. Find out about Andrei here.

Libby’s family confronts Andrei

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 5 episode 9 (Sunday, August 9th), we saw the aftermath following Libby’s family confronting Andrei about his secrecy. As you can already guess, it did not go down well.

Libby’s father Chuck and brother Charlie had questions for Andrei about his past, his decisions to move to Ireland, and why he married Libby in the first place. These questions did not sit right with Andrei, who took them as a “direct offence,” as he said in the confrontation.

Chuck said: “From our perspective it seemed like he [Andrei] moved from Moldova to Ireland, to get to America.” It’s clear that the Potthast family still have doubts over Andrei’s intentions in marrying Libby.

What is Andrei hiding on 90 Day Fiancé?

Fans have long held their theories that Andrei Castravet has been hiding something from Libby and her family. This theory was confirmed after the bust up between Andrei and Charlie. In response to this, one viewer tweeted: “Why would Andrei be this mad if he wasn’t hiding something??”

Some fans have theorised that Andrei has been convicted of a crime, however Andrei was let into the US and you are not allowed to with a felony. This leads us to believe Andrei has not committed any criminal offence.

Others have thought that Andrei was in another relationship in Ireland when he met Libby. Some even believe that Andrei has another child, however these are all allegations. One viewer summarised their interpretations of what Andrei is hiding: “I’m aiming for left field with this, but what if Andrei went to Ireland to be with a woman and actually has another kid running around and THAT’s what he doesn’t want Libby to know?!”

Andrei Castravet’s past to be revealed

The 90 Day Fiancé team have kept everything hush-hush in regards to Andrei’s secret past. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrei and Libby revealed that everything will play out on screen.

Libby told ET: “What I can say without giving away too much is that there were surprises that kind of came up and my family is just yet again, digging and digging and digging and bringing it to my attention. You’ll just have to watch, it gets … it was a lot for me and I’m still kind of processing it, too. I was just disappointed at first, but then I understood his intent behind it since he communicated and we kind of talked it out and he explained to me why he said the things he said and did the things he did.”

