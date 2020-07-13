90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is now into its fifth season and things are looking no simpler for these couples.

The follow-up show kicked off on TLC on Sunday, June 14th to check in with the couples we have recently met – such as Angela Deem and Michael IIesanmi – to some familiar faces from previous seasons.

Happily Ever After season 5 has revisited the relationship of Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. Since marriage, Kalani and Asuelu have expanded their family, but their lives have not become any easier. This season has seen the couple repeatedly fighting over household gender roles, careers, as well as life in California.

Viewers are still keen to know more about Kalani, as she returns to our screens for season 5. So, what is Kalani Faagata’s nationality? Where is the 90 Day Fiancé star from? We’ve explored her family life to find out more about her background.

Kalani Faagata on 90 Day Fiancé

Kalani Faagata is the 32-year-star of 90 Day Fiancé. She is currently starring in the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After along with her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Asuelu and Kalani met in July 2016 while she was in Samoa. Kalani instantly fell head over heels for Asuelu and even broke her most sacred rule, having sex before marriage. Kalani grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was ‘saving’ herself until marriage.

The married couple now have two sons, Oliver and Kennedy. The whole family are starring in the TLC series, documenting their journey as a family adapting to life in California – particularly a struggle for Asuelu.

What nationality is Kalani from 90 Day Fiancé?

American

Kalani is from Orange County, California making her American. However, her family is originally from Samoa. Samoa is an island country in the Pacific Ocean, close to Fiji, Tonga and Tuvalu in the South Pacific.

Samoans are of Polynesian descent.

Who is Kalani’s dad?

Kalani’s father was vocally unsupportive of her relationship with Asuelu, primarily as he did not want Kalani to marry someone born and raised in Samoa. This got Kalani’s dad into trouble when this came to light in November 2018. This was when the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé aired (Kalani and Asuelu’s first season).

Kalani’s dad is originally from Samoa and left the country for unspecified reasons; they allude to Kalani’s father’s difficult upbringing.

In one episode, Kalani’s father says: “You know how I feel about you being with my kind of people, it’s just the way I was born and raised … it’s a fast life here and it’s a slow life there.”

In Kalani’s following confessional, she claims that her father wanted her to be with “white guys” to make her life easier.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER SUNDAYS ON TLC

