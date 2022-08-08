











The couples on 90 Day Fiancé season 9 have, at long last, made it down the aisle and fans of the show want to know when the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé is going to air. Kobe and Emily, Jibri and Miona and Bilal and Shaeeda are just some of the couples who were teary-eyed at the altar. Their 90-Day journeys have had tonnes of highs and lows and their friends and family had their doubts.

Now that the season 9 couples are married, they have the rest of their lives to make the relationships work and the 90 days are officially over. Season 9 kicked off on April 17th, 2022 and episodes air on Sundays on TLC. Some of the couples have already welcomed kids before marriage, but others, such as Bilal and Shaeeda, have made agreements about future children.

View Instagram Post

90 Day Fiancé season 9

Since 90 Day Fiancé first launched in 2014, the show has been renewed for nine seasons and has many spin-off series.

Season 9 launched in April 2022 and has almost ended in August.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 episode 17 aired on August 7th and saw the couples get married.

When is the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé season 9?

Given that the ‘weddings’ episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 aired on August 7th, the show’s Tell All is certainly on the horizon.

Every season of the show has seen the weddings episode followed by part 1 of the Tell All.

Going off of the structure of the past eight seasons, episode 18 will be part 1 of the Tell All.

The season 9 Tell All part 1 will air on August 14th and part 2 on August 21st.

Meaww confirms that the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All will air at 8 pm ET on TLC on Sunday, August 14th.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans can’t wait for the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All after the preview

Judging by Twitter, since TLC gave viewers a glimpse of what’s to come in the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All, fans can’t wait to see what kind of drama goes down.

Some tweeted that “Jibri vs John” is the “feud” they “never knew they needed” while others asked if anyone had spotted Mohamed at the Tell All.

Per Screen Rant, fans thought that the Tell All had been filmed back in June 2022.

NO WAY: Natalie from 90 Day Fiancé is still searching for a new boyfriend

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK