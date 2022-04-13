











90-day fiancé’s Debbie Johnson is now a beloved main cast member on the spin-off show. Mum to Colt, her transformative makeover was documented on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life episode. But what is she up to now?

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life returned with season 2 on 12 November on Discovery Plus. The show features 90 Day Fiancé alums who were ready to find new love.

Debbie Johnson wasn’t the focus during her first appearance in season 6 (2018); instead, she was introduced as Colt Johnson’s mother. However now, the 69-year-old is a star in her own right after seeing her son find love with Vanessa Guerra.

There’s renewed media interest in the reality star since season 2 began airing on TLC on 14 March. As a result, let’s take a look at what she’s been up to.

Debbie Johnson’s fresh new look for 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life?

Famously known as Colt’s mum, Debbie is looking for love on the show after being widowed for 13 years. She was married to Harley Johnson for 27 years before his passing. The Single Life journey is bound to be eye-opening thanks to the new world of dating apps and blind dates.

She sent fans into a frenzy with a Single Life promotional upload, unveiling her remarkable transformation – we didn’t even recognise her.

Debbie is known for her short grey pixie cut and minimal makeup. However, she debuted fiery long locks and a red lip back in October. In the latest installment, (11 April 2022) fans got to see behind the scenes of her salon session in preparation for her date with Jay.

The episode’s most unforgettable quote: “I’m not planning to have sex on the first date, so I’m not doing all of the…yard grooming.”

New look, who this?💇‍♀️ Watch Debbie's makeover on #90DayFiance: The Single Life TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/De0HmdNblA — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 11, 2022

Unfortunately, it didn’t end with romance; “he had not one word nice to say, nothing. Dating at 69 sucks. I should have just stayed home with my cats,” she explained.

What is she up to now?

It looks like Debbie still hasn’t found The One yet, unless she’s dating and keeping him off the ‘gram.

Although she was last seen in Las Vegas at the end of March as part of a road trip with friends. She hit up Seattle next, but since she hasn’t updated her socials, it’s unsure where she’s travelled to now.

If you’re wondering what happened to glamourous Debbie, don’t worry, she’s hasn’t been abandoned – the reality star told fans that “it’s a relax day. Not every day is a glam day,” and we couldn’t agree more.