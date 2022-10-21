









90 Day Fiance stars Alan and Kirlyam Cox made the most of a recent boat trip by recreating one of Titanic’s most iconic scenes. I mean, who could resist?!

The couple, who’ve been married for nine years, channeled their inner Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a sweet moment caught on camera.

I’m the king of the world

In a very cute picture on Alan’s Instagram account, he’s seen stood behind his wife on the top deck of a ship.

Both have their arms held out, just like Jack and Rose in the movie, and their son Liam copied their poses as he became the world’s cutest photobomber.

Admitting it was a little cheesy but that they couldn’t resist, Alan captioned the snap: “So cliche but …. I’m king of the world”.

One of his followers confessed: “Love this! I have yet to do this on a boat. But I will”.

While a second told him: “Accompanied by the most beautiful queen in the world and the prince too”.

Nine years of wedded bliss

Kirlyam, who also shares son Enzo with Alan, recently marked their ninth wedding anniversary.

She celebrated by posting an incredible throwback snap from their big day.

The reality star captioned it: “The best 9 years of my life I love you!”

She shared the same message in Portuguese underneath.

Alan and Kirlyam’s love story

The happy couple first met when Alan headed to Kirlyam’s native Brazil on his Mormon mission.

It was a whole decade later when they met for a second time at a mutual friend’s wedding and developed a romantic connection.

They appeared on the very first season of 90 Day Fiance in 2014 when Kilyam, then 21, traveled to the United States on a K-1 fiance visa to be with Alan, then 29.

They married in a Mormon temple and went on to welcome their two sons.

