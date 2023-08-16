Amanda Wilhelm joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days in 2023. The reality star has fired back after being the victim of trolling on her social media accounts. However, the mom and widow has been quick to defend herself online when they do arise. In August, rumors that the 90 Day Fiancé star was arrested over 10 years ago are circulating.

Reality TV star Amanda is 31 years old and hails from Eunice, Louisiana. Her partner, Razvan, is 26 and comes from Bucharest, Romania. During 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Amanda and Razvan attempt to make a go of their relationship in real life after meeting online. Amanda leaves her native USA for Romania in episode 11, but, the two experience some ups and downs in the early stages of the TLC show.

‘Arrested’ rumors follow Amanda from 90 Day Fiancé

In August 2023, as Amanda stars on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, rumors of her being arrested many years ago are circulating.

According to a report from Starcasm, the TLC star had a run-in with the law in 2010.

The report states that she was arrested, and includes a mugshot, however, Amanda hasn’t spoken publicly about an arrest.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to TLC, Palm Beach Police, Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, and Amanda Wilhelm for comment.

Amanda was allegedly arrested

Starcasm’s report, published on August 13, 2023, claims Amanda was arrested when she was 19 years old.

The alleged arrest took place in 2010. Amanda was held for alleged battery after an “…altercation at a Panama City Beach location on August 27, 2010.”

The article takes excerpts from a police report and states that judgment was deferred in Amanda’s case. The then-teenager was required to complete community service and take an anger management course.

TLC star calls out trolls

After being trolled online multiple times since she joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé’s spin-off series, Amanda has called out people who have attempted to dig up her past.

Screen Rant reports Amanda called out “keyboard detectives” on her Instagram Stories.

Aiming her comment at Reddit users, the star said: “You’ve gotten everything right so far (with the exception of pretty much everything)…”