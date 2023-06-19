Amanda from 90 Day Fiance’s husband, Jason Wilhelm, died in 2022 after a terminal illness, his obituary reads. While getting to know co-star Razvan romantically, Amanda opened up about her late husband’s passing.

New 90 Day Fiance star Amanda Wilhelm revealed her late husband died after being diagnosed with cancer. She was with him for 12 years, eight of which they were married, but her sister felt she was moving on too fast after he died.

Amanda has just arrived in Romania to spend time with Razvan and see if this relationship is worth taking to the next level on the show. As she opens up about Jason Wilhelm, fans wonder what his obituary states.

Amanda on 90 Day’s late husband

Amanda’s husband, Jason Wilhelm, died on March 19, 2022. He died 10 days after his diagnosis of ampullary cancer at the age of 45 after 12 years with Amanda, eight of which they were married.

She said in a TLC confessional that her son asked when “daddy will be back from heaven.” Together, Amanda and Jason had three children, a son, Jason Wilhelm Jr, and daughters Jaylie and Maleah.

Jason William Johnson Williams Wilhelm, from Crestview, Florida, received a prognosis of six months but Jason learned the cancer had spread rapidly after an initial scan in late February 2022.

Jason Wilhelm ‘loved being a father’

Jason, who had children between the ages of three and 19, made fond memories with his children. His family described him as a “jokester who always made people laugh” and “a man of God who tried to find the best in every situation.”

“He will be missed as the strong, kind-hearted protector and provider for his family,” a Go Fund Me memorial page which has raised almost $4,000 of its $10,000 goal. His obituary page reads:

Jason was a funny, caring, strong man. He made a room light up by just being in it. He loved being a father and his children meant the world to him. He will be missed greatly.

He was “healthy & fit” while his diagnosis and sudden passing “have left the family in extreme shock.” The donation page also adds: “His children and wife are completely heartbroken.”

Amanda and Razvan on 90 Day Fiance

Amanda is not Razvan’s first romantic partner, as he got married when he was 23 to a woman he knew for one month. However, Amanda says she hopes that a proposal could be on the cards as she jets off to Romania.

The couple met face-to-face after four months of dating online when she traveled to Romania to meet him. It was while he was on TikTok doing a challenge that they first spoke, as Amanda sent him a digital rose as a gift.

Amanda, 31, and Razvan, a 26-year-old TikTok star, met and applied for Before the 90 Days season 6 after she lost her husband. She found Razvan on TikTok shortly after, and it wasn’t long before they were in a long-term romance.

