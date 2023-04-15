Anna Campisi rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé alongside her partner Mursel Mistanoglu.

The couple’s journey to marriage certainly wasn’t easy and their language barrier added another level of difficulty to their relationship.

However, Anna and Mursel are married nowadays and welcomed a son in 2022.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple is expanding their family and raising a child together. Anna opted for gastric bypass surgery in 2023, just days after her son’s first birthday.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Anna Campisi is a TLC star

After finding fame on 90 Day Fiancé season 7, Anna Campisi

TLC star Anna was 38 at the time and hails from Nebraska.

She and her partner, Mursel navigated their relationship after meeting online.

Mursel, who was 38 during season 7, is from Antalya, Turkey.

90 Day Fiancé’s Anna gets gastric bypass

Lots of 90 Day Fiancé stars have changed their looks since fans first met them on the TLC show. Larissa Santos Lima totally transformed her appearance, as has Darcey Silva.

Now, Anna is taking steps to reinvent herself, starting with a gastric bypass.

The mom of four was tagged in an Instagram post from Dr Obesity on April 14, 2023.

The post saw her say that she is “feeling better” after surgery and is on the mend after the gastric bypass.

90 Day Fiancé’s Anna is a business owner

After rising to fame on 90 Day Fiancé in 2019, Anna and Mursel are still going strong as a couple.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Gokhan John, via surrogate in April 2022.

Anna and Mursel’s journey wasn’t an easy one with their wedding being called off at one point.

However, the reality TV stars appear to have a happy family life nowadays.

As well as having success in their marriage, Anna and Mursel are business owners.

Anna can often be seen promoting her honey brand Beauty And The Bees Honey on Instagram.

Find Anna on Instagram at @annacampisi and Mursel at @murselmistanoglu007.