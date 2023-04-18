90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise is back for season 3, where we’re introduced to a number of new couples, including April and Valentine, but what is the age gap between the two?

The Love in Paradise spin-off of the 90 Day Fiance franchise began in 2021, where we follow a number of different couples in a tropical destination. This season, we’ll be introduced to five new couples on the TLC show, and one returning couple from season 2, VaLentine and Carlos.

We take a closer look at the couple and how big the age difference really is.

Meet Love in Paradise’s April and Valentine

Although 90 Day Fiance has had many returning couples to their franchises in the past, April and Valentine are both new to TLC viewers.

The couple met when April was traveling to the Dominican Republic. The age gap isn’t the only big difference in the pair’s lives as they have completely different careers. April is a Doctor and entrepreneur, and Valentine is a personal trainer.

Plus, there’s a language barrier that could also stand in the way.

From the snippets we’ve seen, it seems like April’s family aren’t the biggest fans of the relationship, as they tell her: “You’re a beautiful girl, why you gotta go to a whole ‘nother country to meet somebody?”

It seems like there’s trouble brewing in paradise, as we can hear April telling the camera Valentine disappeared for a “whole four or five days,” whether this is to do with the age difference or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

What is 90 Day Fiance couple April and Valentine’s age gap?

April is 38 years old, while Valentine is 26, meaning they have a 12-year age gap, the biggest this season.

They’re not the only pairing this season with an age gap as Juan and Jessica are the only season 3 couple who are the same age, at 29 years old.

90 Day Fiance is known for age differences between the couples. April and Valentine’s may seem minuscule in comparison to Debbie and Oussama’s age difference in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which stands at 43 years.

Credit: TLC/90 Day Fiance YouTube

Meet 90 Day Fiance’s April on Instagram

April can be found on Instagram @draprilcarter. At the time of writing, she has just over 1000 followers, but we’re sure this is set to rise as she makes her TLC debut.

The star can be seen posting both work and play content, as she takes her followers to her many luxurious travel destinations.

Valentine does not feature on April’s page, but we guess we’ll have to keep watching throughout the season to see if they’re still an item or not.

