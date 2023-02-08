Ben Rathburn and Mahogany Roca had a rather turbulent relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 5. However, through all of their rough patches, they seemed to come out even stronger; Are Ben and Mahogany from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

On 90 Day Fiancé, we meet a group of potential couples, determined to have real-life relationships after meeting online. In season five we followed the stories of; Usman and Kim, Caleb and Alina, Hamza and Memphis, Mike and Ximena, Gino and Jasmine, and Ben and Mahogany.

Many fans have been left puzzled as to whether Ben and Mahogany are still together in 2023, let’s find out more.

Are Ben and Mahogany still together?

Yes, Ben and Mahogany are still together in 2023. They remain in a long-distance relationship but Ben recently confirmed their status after getting Mahogany’s name tattooed on his wrist, at the start of 2023.

On January 24, 2023, Mahogany revealed during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories that she wanted to go to the United States either in the New Year or this summer. Mahogany also answered a fan question during the Q&A asking when she was going to marry Ben, to which she replied: “Soon!”

In August 2022, the couple announced their engagement. In a YouTube video titled “Looking for a RING!” Ben and Mahogany recorded the days leading up to Ben’s proposal and shared Mahogany’s reaction when he got down on one knee.

The proposal took place at the same restaurant where they met in person for the first time. In the video, Mahogany hold’s her left hand up to the camera to show off the diamond ring on her finger. Ben reportedly tells fans: “I just asked her to be my wife and she said …” Mahogany exclaimed, “Yes.”

Ben and Mahogany are ‘soul mates’

The divorced father of four was instantly attracted to Mahogany and after dating long-distance for three months, the duo joined the show. Ben, is a self-described “hard worker” who “loves taking care of his body“ and grew up very religious. He met his dream woman, the 24-year-old Peruvian model, on social media.

Despite the 52-year-old ex-pastor getting stood up by Mahogany at the airport, he remained determined and proceeded to travel to her hometown of San Bartolo. Season 5 Episode 7 saw Ben visit Mahogany despite her texting him saying that her “dad doesn’t trust” Ben’s “intentions.”

From the outset, fans were pretty certain that the Peruvian model could be a catfish, but we were proved wrong when the couple finally met. Despite their 28-year age gap and long distance, the duo decided to make their relationship work.

Rathburn later confessed on the show that Mahogany is his “soul mate.“ He even posted a now-private video on his YouTube. In the video, he reportedly talked about constantly “praying for their love” as they are currently 4,000 miles apart.