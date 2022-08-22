90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal and Sheeada going strong as they discuss the future and babies













90 Day Fiancé’s season nine newcomers, Bilal and Shaaeda, spent just seven days together in person before deciding they wanted to tie the knot, which was one of the shortest times a couple has spent together on the show.

The couple faced many ups and downs in their relationship and fans were concerned about the pair and their future as they wed last December. So, are the pair still together as of summer 2022? Reality Titbit has the details.

Are Bilal and Sheeada still together?

Bilal and Shaaeda are still going strong! After tying the knot in December 2021, eight months later the pair are enjoying married life.

Following their wedding, the couple are returning to continue their story on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? While still enjoying newlywed life.

During the last season of 90 Day Fiance, we got to see Bilal and Sheeada get married and the new series is set to document the couple as they navigate trust, abandonment, and fertility issues as Sheeada is more than ready to be a mom.

How did Bilal and Sheeada meet?

Bilal and Sheeada’s relationship was met with many hurdles at the start. Bilal met Sheeada – who is from Trinidad and Tobago – online, and after just a week together, the pair decided they wanted to get married.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple ended up not seeing each other for two years. Sheeada’s sincerity in their relationship came into question by those around him a lot due to Bilal’s lifestyle. The divorced father created a nice life for himself by selling luxury real estate.

In an April 2022 episode, Bilal expressed:

I wanted to see if Shaaeda truly wants me for me and not for what I have. So, let’s put that to the test.

Upon her arrival in the United States, the dad of two picked her up in a messy work van and instead of taking her to the impressive home he owned, opted to take her to his old neighborhood.

Bilal asked Sheeada to sign a prenup

Her sincerity would come into question later on in the season as Bilal would ask his future wife to sign a prenup before their wedding. Days before their wedding Bilal asked, “do you want to take everything that I have?”

However, finances weren’t their only struggle as Shaaeda had (and has) babies on the brain — a topic that Bilal has hesitations about. However, Sheeada managed to add a stipulation to the prenup regarding her getting pregnant before 40. Following their wedding, she said:

I hope I will be a mother soon. Like, it’s so important to me to have children, and I hope you could like, you know, want to be a dad sooner than later.

This would make Bilal a dad for the third time, which he seemed a little scared about.

