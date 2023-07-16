90 Day Fiancé’s Brandan and Mary have caught viewers’ attention in 2023 as they star on The Other Way season 5. The two have a long-distance relationship but maintain their tight-knit connection via FaceTime – 24 hours a day. There are no limits to what the two will be up to during their video calls, they even go to the bathroom while on the phone to each other.

Due to the couple having some trust issues, the two remain on FaceTime even during appointments. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 saw the two on a call during Brandan’s dentist visit. After finding one another online, Brandan and Mary plan to meet in person on the TLC show. Brandan will head out to Mary’s home country of the Phillippines.

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Brandan and Mary

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 stars Brandan and Mary are both 23 years old.

While Brandan hails from Eugene, Michigan, Mary is from the Phillippines.

The two had tumultuous upbringings and both came from broken homes.

Speaking on the TLC show, Brandan described Mary as “clingy” and said that he is “the same way.”

He added: “Our exes cheated on us and that contributes to our insecurities and jealousy issues. So, being on the phone 24/7 helps give that reassurance that we’re not doing anything that we shouldn’t be.”

Brandan’s moving to the Phillippines

During 90 Day Fiancé, Brandan explains that he’s planning on moving to the Phillippines to be with Mary.

Mary has gotten eight tattoos, two or three of which have her partner’s name on them.

Brandan is also showing his dedication to the relationship as he has saved up to move across the world.

However, his choice to be with Mary hasn’t come without some pushback from his family.

His mother can be seen saying on the TLC show: “I’ll be damned if I watch my son ruin his life over this obsession that he has with a girl he’s never met.”

Mary says she’s Brandan’s ‘wife’

While TLC viewers are only just getting to know Mary and Brandan’s story, the two appear to be taking their relationship up a notch.

On Instagram (@ace.steller16), Mary writes that she is “Brandan’s wife,” and Brandan writes in his bio (@denucciobrandan) that he’s “happily married.”

The two can also be found on Facebook sharing the same last name, De Nucciõ.

On July 13, In Touch Weekly also exclusively confirmed in a report that Mary and Brandan are married via Brandon’s mother, Angela Stiggins.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY MONDAYS AT 8PM ON TLC