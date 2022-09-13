90 Day Fiance's Caesar Mack warns fans they need to get ready for drama











Caesar Mack is back for a new series of 90 Day Fiance – and he’s promising plenty of drama. The reality star is back for the new series of The Single Life, and it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram last night to tease his fans about what’s to come in the new episodes.

He told his Instagram followers: “To night the day everyone get ready for drama and suspense let’s watch together”.

What’s going down?

The trailer for The Single Life showed Caesar meeting up with a matchmaker in Ukraine with hopes of finding the perfect wife.

Things didn’t work out with Maria during his first run on the show, and he’s hoping he’ll have better luck this time around.

Caesar revealed his plans to fly to Ukraine to find the woman of his dreams in the premiere of season 3.

He teams up with a matchmaker who promises to get him involved in “meet and greets” with women he might be interested in dating.

But Caesar declares he’s looking for something serious and that he’d always thought he would be married by this point in his life.

He said he’s looking for a woman aged between 32 and 40.

Caesar’s history on the show

Caesar had previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days after striking up an online romance with 28-year-old Ukrainian Maria Divine.

Nail technician Caesar, from Jacksonville, NC, spent the entire series making plans to travel to Cancun so they could meet.

And fans had become skeptical of the romance due to the fact Caesar had only seen Maria in a few video clips, in which she didn’t even say his name.

After the breakdown of a 13-year relationship, Caesar had been convinced he’d found his soulmate in receptionist Maria after they met on a dating site.

He said he ‘proved his love’ to her by sending her $800 a month, but when they finally arranged to meet in Mexico, she didn’t actually book a ticket and dumped him over the phone.

By that point, Caesar claims he had sent more than $40,000 to Maria, and even admitted to sending her another $2,000 “for her bills”.

During the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, she told her side of the story.

Maria admitted she wasn’t attracted to Caesar and had been speaking to other men on the side. She also claimed she had not received $40,000 from him.

She said they had finally broken up for good, and Caesar later admitted that they’d met up off camera.

He said on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined: “Now, we’re over. That’s it. Moving on was hard, but it was the best thing for me. My current status with Maria is we really don’t talk.”

Caesar said he was dating a new woman in a long-distance relationship, but that he stopped contact with her when she asked for money.

He then said: “Right now, I’m not talking to anybody. I’m still single right now. All I’m doing is just working out, lifting weights, running on my treadmill. And that’s it.”

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8pm EST

