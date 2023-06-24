90 Day Fiancé’s Cleo is a brand new addition to the TLC series in 2023. After forming a relationship online, many couples take part in the dating show to put their romance to the test in real life. Cleo stars on Before The 90 Days which films the couples in the lead-up to getting their K-1 visa.

The TLC show kicks off episode 4 on June 25 at 8/7c and viewers will get to meet Cleo and her partner, Christian. With one-half of the couple based in the US, and the other in the UK, distance is already a factor they’ve managed to overcome. But, the two are hoping “opposites attract” as Christian is something of a party animal, while Cleo prefers chilling at home with her cats.

Who is 90 Day Fiancé’s Cleo?

90 Day Fiancé star Cleo hails from Italy but lives in London.

She’s a model and is 32 years old.

Cleo met her partner online via social media and the two are set to embark on their romance during the TLC show.

Speaking on 90 Day Fiancé, Cleo said that she never thought she’d end up in a long-distance relationship.

She values “closeness” in a relationship and despite living across the pond from her partner, says she feels like she’s been “swept off her feet” by him.

Christian and Cleo are a new 90 Day couple

Cleo is set to meet her partner, Christian, in real life during 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

Thirty-year-old Christian says that people describe him as “the life of the party.”

He hails from Minnesota and can be found on Instagram at @christian_the_jew.

Speaking of his long-distance love, he says that Cleo, to him, is “like a princess from another planet.”

Meet Cleo on social media

During Before The 90 Days, Cleo opens up about her childhood and explains that she identifies as a transgender woman.

Speaking of some of her concerns ahead of meeting Christian, Cleo said: “He’s never dated a trans woman before.”

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s “neurodivergent” and speaking on the TLC show, Cleo explains that she is autistic.

Find the 90 Day Fiancé star on IG at @stereotypical_cleo and on TikTok under the same handle.

She often shares snaps of her modeling moments and her adorable cats.

Speaking of her cat, Abra, Cleo wrote that she’s “clingy like her mama.”

