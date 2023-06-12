90 Day Fiance star David, who flew to the Philippines to meet Sheila, said he hopes she is the “real deal” or he’ll be “broken”.

The TLC star flew halfway across the world to meet Sheila after they met in an online social media group. The couple dated for two years when they signed to appear in the new season of ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In a confessional, David got candid about his future with Sheila and admitted that he’d be heartbroken if their relationship didn’t work.

Screenshot of TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance’s David and Sheila

David and Sheila met in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years before they began filming the sixth season of ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Sheila is a single mother and lives with her 12-year-old son in Cebu, Philippines. She has a hearing disability and has used hearing aids since age six.

Sheila is learning ASL (American Sign Language) so that she can communicate with David, who was born deaf.

In a previous episode, David revealed that Sheila lost her job during the pandemic, and her home was destroyed by a fire and later hit by a devastating typhoon.

David hopes Sheila is the “real deal”

David said that he wants to build a family with Sheila and really hopes that she’s the “real deal” or he will be devastated.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” the TLC star admitted. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

David also said that Sheila is “better than any other woman I’ve dated” before and praised her for her “sweet” nature.

However, David’s family and friends have raised their concerns about Sheila after he sent her $3000 to help her with her destroyed home.

David’s friend Mark told the cameras: “It’s a little worrisome that someone is sending money halfway across the world to this person that they don’t know all that well. It’s very rare that anything like that can work out.”

Fans are rooting for David and Sheila

90 Day Fiance viewers are rooting for David and Sheila to work out things but some admitted they have concerns about their relationship.

“I’m really rooting for Sheila and David even though I have concerns,” one viewer tweeted. Another said: “I haven’t rooted for a couple as hard as I’m rooting for David and Sheila in a while.”

A third one wrote: “I am hoping Sheila and David make it … they both sound sincere and … a little desperate.”

Someone else added: “Financial issues are already creating concerns between David and Sheila!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM