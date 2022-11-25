90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson is set to pack up her life in the US and head to Canada as she embarks on a romance with her boyfriend, Tony.

Debbie wasn’t originally a cast member of the TLC series, it was her son, Colt, who found fame on the show first. However, Debbie is now a regular on 90 Day Fiancé’s Single Life spin-off and it looks like she could have found herself ‘the one’.

At 70 years old, Debbie admits on the show that she’s experiencing some “unsurety” when it comes to making the big move to Canada. In a Pillow Talk clip, her fellow 90 Day stars could be seen asking whether ‘unsurety’ was a real word. But, they had fewer questions about her choice to follow her heart, sending Debs some support.

90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie

After her son, Colt, appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, Debbie was also cast for the show, but on the Single Life spin-off show.

Debbie is 70 years old and recently found love with a man named Tony. She spent 13 years as a widow before finding her recent romance.

When it comes to her new life in love, Debbie said that if she hadn’t “put herself out there,” she’d still be sat watching TV on her own.

No more Single Life for Debbie

After spending some time together, Debbie and Tony decided that they were ready to move in together.

Tony isn’t moving to Debbie’s house though, she’s off to Canada for a new life.

Debbie could be seen spending her final moments in the US on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, she said: “The day’s finally arrived, we’re leaving Las Vegas and we’re going to Canada.”

Speaking of the “hardest part” in leaving Las Vegas, Debbie said that it was the “unsurety.”

This led her fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars to question whether “unsurety” was a real word. However, they later said that Debbie was “smarter” than them as it turned out to be a real word.

She and Tony are living life to the max

Despite having some doubts and fears about her move out of Las Vegas, 90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie was keen to follow her heart.

She said: “Who does this at 70 years old? Who gives up their whole life, their friends, their family, their son, their country?”

However, she added that she has “fallen in love,” and that she took a chance in life.

Speaking of her relationship with Tony, Debbie said that they “cuddle,” and are having a “wonderful time.”

She added: “Don’t think it’s ever too late.”

