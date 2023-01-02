90 Day Fiancé stars‘Big Ed’ Brown and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods are known for their on-off relationship, but the latest revelation left many questioning if the couple are still together. However, to fans’ surprise, it turns out they are still dating.

During an appearance on Sunday night’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode, the pair dropped some bombshell confessions.

From Ed telling Liz he wasn’t ready to marry her to no longer living together, their relationship has been anything but smooth on the latest season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

But despite the cheating allegations, the two insist that they are still together…

Liz catches Ed on an Asian Dating app

Though the pair were “exploring each other again” at the time of filming, Ed was reportedly active on an Asian dating app.

“I got a screenshot on Instagram that my mom found,” Liz claimed of how she found out Ed was on the app.

Liz revealed she and her mom set up a fake account on the site to investigate the rumor further. To her surprise, she discovered he was active on the app just an hour after she left his house.

Ed jumped to his own defense and claimed the profile was a “year and a half old,” and added, “she and her mom have nothing better to do than to spy on me. And she accuses me of being with women and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I’m a socialite.”

He continued, “You don’t like my personality. You think I’m flirty. This is who I am.”

Rose could be back in the picture

Liz said she always knew Ed’s “type,” and a bombshell was dropped when host Shaun Robinson asked Ed if he is currently in touch with Rosemarie ‘Rose’ Vega.

90 Day Fiancé fans will remember that Ed first appeared on in season four of the show with his much younger ex-fiancée, Rose, who was from the Philippines.

The pair had one of the most publicized relationships in the franchise. However, ET Online reported the couple broke up due to different ideas on having children.

Ed avoided giving a straight-froward answer to Shaun’s question, claiming he didn’t “remember” if the two had any recent communication.

Rose was then brought on camera live from the Philippines. Liz asked Rose if Ed had been in touch with her over the past couple of months, to which Rose confirmed that he had.

The future of Liz and Ed’s relationship – as they’re still together

It’s safe to say that Liz and Ed’s relationship has had its fair shares of ups and downs on this season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Not surprisingly, the couple’s fellow castmates were shocked when Liz said that they were now dating again but no longer living together.

They were also left stunned when Liz claimed Ed had kicked her out when she had nowhere to go, so she had to couch-surf while trying to find a new home.

Ed defended his decision and said he begged her to move out because they were fighting every day but she refused.

Liz revealed she has now settled with the arrangement of her staying over Ed’s place every other night, though the rest of the cast ridiculed the situation.

In a preview of part two of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airing next Sunday, Liz said she was “tired of all the lies and deflection and projection.”

A moment backstage was captured where Liz told Ed that he never cared about how she feels to which he bluntly replied, “Why do you keep coming back?”

