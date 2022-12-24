Fans got to know Johnny Chao and Ella Johnson on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5.

Johnny and Ella’s romance was featured on 90 Day Fiancé after the two met online. Ella explained that the two met on a social media page called Asian Men, White Women. She said: “That is where I met my Asian prince.”

It seems that things didn’t work out between Ella and Johnny despite her thinking that she had “hit the jackpot” when she met him.

Johnny and Ella on 90 Day Fiancé

When fans were first introduced to Ella and Johnny, it appeared that the two had lots in common.

Ella, 29, said: “I’m like this western girl who has this Asian obsession. He’s like an Asian man who has a western culture obsession and we both love anime.”

The two made their relationship official before they ever met in person.

The Idaho native spoke with Johnny, who lives in China, for a year and a half before he planned to visit the USA to see her.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple split

Ella and Johnny had some issues when it came to meeting up in person due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Johnny asked Ella to wait seven months until the pandemic restrictions eased up for them to see one another.

Speaking on the show, Ella said: “I don’t want to have to keep waiting because what if you never come and I’ve wasted all that time doing nothing and I’m still single by like 37?”

InTouch Weekly reported that Ella said things were over between herself and Johnny in September 2022.

90 Day Fiancé’s Ella is feeling festive

Ella and Johnny ended on amicable terms. And it seems that a few months after their break up, Ella is getting into the festive spirit, judging by her Instagram page (@ella90day).

On December 23, Ella took to Instagram to share that she was having “some family Christmas fun” in 2022.

Her earlier posts see her traveling and spending time with friends and family in December.

Johnny last took to Instagram in April and gave his 14.7k followers an update on what he was doing.

