Evelyn Cormier from 90 Day Fiance has a new boyfriend years after the extravagant wedding that was aired on TLC. She was previously married to David Vázquez Zermeño but divorced her ex-husband after five years.

The 90 Day Fiance star now has a new boyfriend following her May 2022 divorce from David. The former couple tied the knot in October 2017 and joined the show franchise during season 5 of the reality show.

The pair weren’t meant to be and they announced their split in November 2021 after four years of marriage. Although he now prefers to keep her love life private, Evelyn couldn’t help but share a grinning pic with her new boyfriend.

90 Day Fiance’s Evelyn flaunts new boyfriend

Evelyn shared a photo with her arms around her new boyfriend, Harrison Holland. They appeared to be among crowds in Nashville, Tennessee, and were both happily smiling as they went Instagram official.

Her boyfriend Harrison also shared a romantic snap of them on his page, writing: “From a Renaissance festival to a homesteading one, you’ve made every day with ya special. I look forward to future adventures with you 🥰😊.”

Although Evelyn plans to keep her life private, she couldn’t help but share the cute snapshot of her boyfriend. Harrison is a graduate of The University of Tennessee Knoxville who majored in Cinema Studies with a minor in Photography.

She reached stardom with ex David

The two initially met online after David, 27 at the time, found a Facebook page dedicated to her band. He then traveled from his native country of Spain to live with her in New Hampshire. The twosome later said “I do” in October 2017.

After starring on 90 Day Fiance, they joined the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Love Games, which premiered in February on Discovery in early 2021. They spent five years sharing their relationship on the TLC show.

In February 2020, Evelyn took to social media to address David’s “absence” from her posts, as well as why she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. But in 2021, she said they hoped to eventually expand their family.

“David is a very private person and I just try to respect that,” Evelyn, who competed on season 17 of American Idol, explained amid split speculation. “My page is mostly for my music.” However, two years later, they confirmed a split.

Throwback to Evelyn’s wedding

Evelyn Cormier on 90 Day Fiance was 18 years old when she married David. After Vázquez Zermeño moved from Spain to the United States to be with Cormier, they got married in a televised wedding that October.

The two clashed over the wedding details. Evelyn Cormier wanted the wedding groomsmen to rent their own tuxedos for $100 each, while David felt that they were already spending a lot to fly over from abroad.

Evelyn had been “planning the wedding her entire life” and had instructed her bridesmaids to buy their own dresses, otherwise, they would not be a part of the ceremony. The wedding she wanted is believed to have cost $60,000.

