Gabe and Isabel are one of the new 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way couples. The spin-off show kicked off its fourth season on Sunday, January 29.

Six couples are featured on season 4 – Debbie and Oussama, Daniele and Yohan, Gabriel and Isabel, Nicole and Mahmoud, Jen and Rishi, and Kris and Jeymi.

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way has one half of the couples traveling all over the world in a bid to make their romances work. The cast flies to Morocco, The Dominican Republic, Egypt, Colombia, and more exotic locations.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel/90 Day Fiancé The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way: Meet Gabe and Isabel

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada are one of the couples appearing on a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way in 2023.

The season 4 stars’ romance is followed as Margate Florida, native Gabe flies across the world to meet Isabel in the flesh.

Gabe is 32 and his partner, Isabel, is 34. She hails from Medellin, Colombia.

When they met, Gabe said that the two had “immediate chemistry.”

Find Gabe on Instagram, where he has over 14k followers at @paboga1.

90 Day Fiancé’s Gabe is transgender

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way season 4 star Gabe is a transgender man.

Speaking on season 4 episode 1, Gabe said: “Once upon a time I was a girl, and now I’m a whole man.”

Gabe explained that he’s had full surgery to be a “whole man.”

He often throws ‘one-man pride parades’ and said that he’s been doing them for two years, kicking them off during the pandemic.

Gabe said: “I felt like people just needed a pick me up, you know? Something to smile about.”

“It’s a very hard life being trans… When I was younger, I want to say in Kindergarten, my cousin had a friend that dressed like a boy. Once I found out that girls could wear boy clothes I started with basketball shorts and I just wore basketball shorts every day.”

Gabe came out as lesbian aged 16 and said that he didn’t know that gender could be changed.

Gabe’s business explored

TLC star Gabe runs his own business. His company is featured during The Other Way episode 1 which aired on January 29.

His brand is called Get More Proud wear. Gabe makes underwear that is “already packed,” for female-to-male trans people.

Speaking on the TLC show, Gabe said: “I came up with the idea for my business as packers fall out your pants.”

Gabe’s company website reads: “Our underwear are specifically made for transguys, because at GMP we understand the need to feel comfortable everywhere you go, whether it’s to the store or a night out.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ THE OTHER WAY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK