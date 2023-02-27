Gabriel Paboga shares before and after pictures of his transgender journey on 90 Day Fiance. He has been hailed as the “voice of trans people” as they give representation to their “brothers and sisters” on TV and online.

The TLC star has been introduced as the first transgender 90 Day Fiance cast member, and as a result, many fans are wondering what he looked like before he underwent their surgery and transition.

“Once upon a time, I was a girl, and now I’m a whole man.” Those were the words of Gabe when introduced to The Other Way season 4, as he navigates his new relationship with Isabel in front of cameras.

Gabriel Paboga shares transgender story

Gabriel has shared his transgender journey from the moment he appeared on 90 Day Fiance. Before meeting, Isabel’s family was not aware that he is trans, and she didn’t know when they began dating. Gabriel wrote:

I’ve always wondered if there would ever be a transperson on show and now to be apart of it as the very FIRST TRANSGUY makes me feel like we’re being seen.

Gabe was transparent when meeting Isabel’s parents and revealed he did not want to keep the fact he is transgender from them. Isabel had been worried about their reaction after finding out Gabe’s “secret.”

90 Day Fiance: Gabriel before and after

Gabriel has shared before and after pictures of his journey on social media. He was already well-known for being public about their transgender story – and top and bottom surgery – on YouTube before his TLC debut.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member began his journey of taking testosterone eight years ago. He has posted a video of what he looked like as a young girl with long curls on social media, writing: “I never thought I’d be who I am today!”

Gabe recently began coming off testosterone as part of his detransition, as shared on his YouTube channel. He underwent bottom (phalloplasty) and top surgery and got a scar tattoo cover up on his thigh.

TLC fans hail him ‘voice of trans people’

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have shared just how represented they feel by Gabriel.

One fan wrote: “I think the thing here is realizing you’re the voice of trans people on TV as we hardly get air time, especially to use that voice in a good way and you say “once upon a time I was a girl..” (and laugh).”

Another penned on social media: “Gabe is one hell of a brave MAN! To be a voice for the Trans community on a TV show shown worldwide is so friggin BRAVE!”

“I was watching your segments with my trans son who is 15 almost 16 and he literally got so ecstatic. Thank you so much for being vulnerable and for being amazing,” a TLC fan wrote on Gabe’s Instagram.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET/PT ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK