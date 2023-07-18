Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish are one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples appearing on the TLC show in 2023. The two met online and now, fans will get to see their romance (hopefully) blossom during Holly’s 90-day visit to South Africa.

During 90 Day Fiancé‘s spin-off series, The Other Way, the American cast member heads out to the country their partner is from. Season 5 follows couples who are attempting to make their relationships work in India, the Phillippines, The Netherlands, South Africa, and more locations.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Holly and Wayne

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sees many new couples, as well as some familiar faces appearing on season 5. Nerves are high among the cast as they finally get to meet their partners after having mainly virtual relationships up to this point.

Holly is a barber who hails from Ogden, Utah. She’s 44 years old and met her partner, Wayne on a dating site for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Wayne, 40, lives in Johannesburg, South Africa and works as a plumber.

With almost 12k followers, Holly can be found on Instagram at @obvious_princess. Wayne is also on the ‘gram at @wayne_cornish_sa.

Holly says Wayne is ‘the one’

Speaking on The Other Way, Holly explained that she has only spent one week with Wayne in person but she knows that he’s “the one.”

She’s moving to South Africa to hopefully end up married to him.

Holly and her mother, Judy, fly out to see Wayne during the TLC show’s fifth season.

After a “long and tedious flight,” Judy said that Holly told her “When you know, you know,” adding that her daughter “hasn’t acted like this around anybody for a long time…”

Wayne wants Holly’s style to ‘change’

After spending hours aboard an airplane, Holly and her mom met Wayne in South Africa during 90 Day Fiancé.

Holly asks her partner for help getting her socks off after the flight and as Wayne assists her, he says: “Careful of your dress, baby.”

He adds: “It’s way too short. Like way too short… You’re just like flaunting everything.”

Holly replies that she’s not “flaunting everything,” as she puts her boots on.

Speaking in a confessional, Wayne adds that he felt that people were “looking at her” and that he “doesn’t want people looking at her like that.”

He added: “Holly’s got a particular style, but this needs to change.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY MONDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON TLC