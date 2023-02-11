90 Day Fiancé is back in 2023 with a brand new installment of The Other Way. Fans are eager to find out more about Jen from 90 Day Fiancé.

Jen is set to travel across the world, leaving her life in the USA behind, in a bid to make her relationship with Rishi Singh work on 90 Day Fiancé.

After fans have followed many other The Other Way couples on the TLC show, such as Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, there is now a brand new batch of lovers to get to know on the new The Other Way season.

Meet Jen from 90 Day Fiancé

Jen is 46 years old and lives in Stilwell, Oklahoma.

During 90 Day Fiancé, Jen describes herself as “a bit of a nomad.” She isn’t after a conventional life “with 2.0 kids living in the Suburbs.”

She lived in New Orleans until she graduated from high school and then lived in “five or six major cities.”

Find the 90 Day Fiancé star on Instagram at @jen_90day.

Who are Jen and Rishi?

After Jen introduced herself on 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way, she explained she “had a track record of falling for the wrong guys.”

Jen said that she went for “good-looking” guys, before introducing 32-year-old personal trainer and model, Rishi.

She and Rishi met in a hotel lobby while she was on a solo trip to India.

Initially, Jen wasn’t interested in Rishi “at all.”

But, after hanging out as friends, she said that she “fell for” him and “knew he was the one.”

Find Rishi on Instagram with over 25k followers at @rishisinghdhakar.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars are engaged

Although Jen and Rishi hadn’t discussed future plans, he proposed to her out of the blue just a month after they met.

Jen said on the show that it “felt right” to accept Rishi’s proposal. She explains: “We hadn’t discussed me leaving or staying or anything like that but I did not hesitate at all before saying yes.”

Rishi and Jen may be an engaged couple but it looks as though their relationship may experience some difficulty on the TLC series.

Speaking on The Other Way, Jen tells her friends and family that Rishi’s family doesn’t know that they’re engaged and that he introduced her to his family as his “friend.”

