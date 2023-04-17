Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way saw Jeymi and Kris bicker over finances on a Zoom call, so are they still together? Their Instagram profiles suggest that they aren’t on good terms.

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera have just tied the knot on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but their wedding bliss didn’t last for long. After marrying in Jeymi”s native Colombia, Kris jetted back to the US just one month after relocating to South America.

The trip back to Alabama was initially a two-week trip, but due to financial issues and unforeseen medical complications, Kris has been residing in the US for three months.

Their disagreements and Kris’ responses in particular have fans urging Jeymi to move on, while others are convinced that the TLC couple has already called it quits.

Jeymi and Kris butt heads over finances on 90 Day Fiance

With Kris in the US, it’s understandable for Jeymi to feel neglected, but as the sole breadwinner, Kris is feeling the pressure.

The 40-year-old, sold everything to relocate to Colombia, but after spending their funds quicker than expected, she returned home to work. Jeymi, meanwhile, hadn’t been working since her new wife arrived.

For Jeymi, though, the money isn’t the issue. Begging Kris on Zoom, she says: “The money is more important [than our relationship]. Ok, no problem.”

“I don’t care [about] money,” Jeymi continues. “I need support from my wife. You called me three times.”

Kris defended in frustration: “The money? You eating and you having a roof over your head, and you’re talking about money is more important to me?”

“If money was important to me, I would be spending the money on myself. I spend every dime sending money to you,” she added.

The TLC star claims the “odd jobs” that she works has been keeping her occupied from responding to calls, but a tearful Jeymi stood by her point. “You no call me never. It’s the first time [I’ve] looked at you in one month,” she exclaimed.

Their Instagram profiles hint they’re no longer together

Judging from their Instagram uploads, the initial observation is that Jeymi and Kris are still together. Both reality stars posted photos from their wedding day in early April, but they have not tagged each other.

What’s more, they don’t follow each other, prompting speculation that they have split.

“I think they broke up for sure but have to keep it on the DL (down-low) because it’s still airing on TV,” one commented.

Jeymi also posted a poll to fans, asking: “Based on those actions, does Kris love me?” At the time of writing, 77 per cent of fans have voted no.

If they have separated, it would be Kris’ third divorce – her first two marriages were with men.