Jordan and Everton are one of the couples in 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, and although Everton knows she leads a nudist lifestyle, he’s not aware of his fiance’s ‘video’ job as of yet.

The 90 Day Fiance spin-off is back as we’re introduced to five new couples in a tropical destination, as well as returning couple VaLentine and Carlos.

We take a look at couple Jordan and Everton, and their unique lifestyle as the TLC series continues.

Meet 90 Day Fiance couple Jordan and Everton

Jordan and Everton have been in a long-distance relationship for over a decade. Jordan lives in Texas, whereas Everton is from Jamaica.

Just like April and Valentine, the pair also have quite a large age gap, at 10 years.

In the trailer for the show Jordan says: “There’s just something about a guy on an Island because he can just offer such a more beautiful life.”

As of yet, it’s not clear if the couple is still together after the show, so we guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens during the show.

Until then, you can keep up with Jordan on Instagram @jordanmasonofficial.

90 Day Fiance’s Jordan lives a nudist lifestyle but has a secret

Jordan says her home is her sanctuary and does ‘what she wants and how she wants’ as she lives naked. When explaining why she chooses to live that way she said: “I came out of the womb naked and decided to stay that way.”

The star also revealed she has an 8-foot privacy fence, so she can use her garden naked in peace, without neighbors being able to see her.

However, there is one secret Jordan is keeping from her fiance Everton, which isn’t about her nudist lifestyle.

The star worked in the beauty industry for 10 years, however after the pandemic, she had to find a new way to generate income.

90 Day Fiance’s Jordan now makes adult videos for her subscribers, which fiance Everton has no clue about.

Fans weigh in

Of course, fans shared their opinions on social media, but despite Jordan’s revelations, fans on Instagram couldn’t get over how much she looked like former WWE Diva, Nikki Bella.

“You look like Nikki Bella!” wrote one.

“She looks like one of the Bella Twins,” said another.

One fan joked: “I know this cameraman loving his job rn.”

“Yo you should try out for naked and afraid,” wrote another.

We’re sure Jordan would fly through that show with ease!