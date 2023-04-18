Juan David Daza and Jessica Parsons are newcomers to 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise in 2023.

A brand new season of the TLC series kicked off on Monday, April 17 and fans are eager to get to know the Love In Paradise season 3 cast members.

Some familiar faces return to the show in 2023 including De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jiménez.

Pedro Jimeno‘s mom, Lidia, is a cast member on the show and fans follow her romance with her new partner, Scott.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Who are Juan and Jessica from 90 Day Fiancé?

Juan, 29, and Jessica are a new couple who are appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3.

Jessica hails from Wyoming which she says is “cold” and “boring.”

Speaking of her hometown, Jessica said that there’s a scent of “cow poop” in the air at all times as there are more cows there than people.

Juan, on the other hand, says that he lives in “paradise.”

He comes from Cali, Colombia.

Juan and Jessica met on a cruise

Jessica left behind the 80-mile-an-hour winds of Wyoming for an exotic break and landed herself a boyfriend.

She said that she met Juan, AKA the most beautiful man she’s “ever seen,” on a cruise.

Juan works as a bartender on cruises. He said that he mostly heads to the Caribean with work and that he’s “known as the hot bartender on the ship.”

Although Juan says he knew how to charm his way to getting more tips at work, he explained that when he met Jessica “that was it” for him and his “single days were over.”

Are the TLC stars on Instagram?

Yes! 90 Day Fiancé’s Juan and Jessica can be found on Instagram.

Follow TLC star Juan on IG at @daza9037 and Jessica on the ‘gram at @jessica7352.

It’s clear to see that Juan and Jessica are still going strong with their relationship as they often take to social media to share snaps of their family.

In April 2022, Jessica captioned a photo of herself, Juan, and her two sons: “My entire world in one picture.”

