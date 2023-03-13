90 Day Fiancé fans are curious to know where Larissa Dos Santos Lima is now – wonder no more.

Throwing it back to season 6 and Larissa was a newbie to 90 Day Fiancé alongside her ex, Colt Johnson who happens to be one of the wealthiest stars of the show.

Larissa had difficulty settling into life in the USA with Colt and his mother, Debbie Johnson, after moving from Brazil.

Her life now appears totally different from when she first starred on the TLC show.

Larissa joined 90 Day Fiancé in season 6

In 2014, Larissa and Colt joined 90 Day Fiancé as one of the season 6 couples.

She was 31 years old and moved from Minas Gerais, Brazil to Las Vegas, Nevada, to live with Colt.

The two met on a dating website and Colt proposed after spending 11 days with Larissa.

The two lived with Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson when Larissa moved to Las Vegas.

Colt and Larissa got married in 2018. However, they were officially divorced a year later.

Why did Larissa leave 90 Day Fiancé?

In 2020, Larissa took to Instagram to share that TLC had fired her.

She appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 4 and 5 after season 6 of the original show with Colt.

Her firing came after she appeared on an adult webcam show for CamSoda.

US Magazine shared Larissa’s words from her Instagram post which has now been deleted.

She announced in 2020 that she was set to continue creating content for YouTube and OnlyFans after her firing.

Larissa from 90 Day Fiancé now

Despite no longer being a 90 Day Fiancé star, Larissa has opted for different avenues to make money.

She kicked off her route to stardom as a reality TV star and now has over 600k followers.

Larissa also has 3.6k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Since rising to fame on 90 Day Fiancé, Larissa spent tens of thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgery.

She debuted her new look on the TLC show. Larissa explained that her surgeries included some on her nose, lips, botox, cheekbones, and chin.

Nowadays, it appears that she is taking care of her body as she shares Stories on Instagram of herself going to the gym in 2023.

Larissa wouldn’t be the first 90 Day Fiancé star to reinvent herself with surgery. Angela Deem looked very different in her younger years, and she now sports an entirely different appearance.