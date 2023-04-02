90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has been sharing her postpartum weight loss with her followers ever since she had her three children, but how did she lose all that weight?

Loren Brovarnik and her fiance Alexei have been fan favorites since they were introduced to us on the TLC show, and they continued to share their life after, as they had three children in three years.

We take a look at what 90 Day Fiance‘s Loren Brovarnik has revealed about her weight loss.

Loren shows off her weight loss

Taking to her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Loren posted a full-length mirror selfie in a tight black outfit.

The TLC star captioned the photo: “Great mirror! #momfluencer #hardworkpaysoff #dedication #ppd #nofilter #ima #3under3 #NOTonOzempic.”

Fans complimented the mom of three in the comments, with one writing: “Loooking gooood.”

She’s been sharing postpartum weight loss pictures with her fans over the last few months, to show off her transformation after ‘being pregnant since 2019.’

How did 90 Day Fiance’s Loren lose weight?

Of course, fans have been asking Loren in the comments how she lost all her weight.

Replying to one in the comments, the 90 Day Fiance star wrote: “I’ve answered soooo many times. Jenny Craig lol.”

In response to her revelation, one fan said: “There’s no way this is just Jenny Craig that worked that fast. If so sign me up! I need details.”

“They should have you as a spokesperson. Amazing!!” wrote another.

In addition to Jenny Craig, 90 Day Fiance’s Loren also revealed what else she did to aid her postpartum weight loss.

“I’ve been incredibly disciplined with it and I do Pilates at home for 15-20 min about 3x a week. That’s it. Really. I’ve stopped walking bc it’s just too hot,” she revealed.

Jenny Craig is an American weight loss, weight management, and nutrition company.

Keep up with the 90 Day Fiance family on Instagram

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik also have their own spin-off show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, where fans can keep up with their family life.

When the shows are not on, the TLC star has created an Instagram account for her three children Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

The page @thebrovbunch has over 30k followers and has a bunch of adorable family pictures.