90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has taken to Instagram to share her incredible postpartum weight loss progress 5 months after giving birth to her third child in three years.

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have been fan favorites ever since they were introduced to us on 90 Day Fiance series 3.

The pair then landed their own spin-off show, and Loren has now taken to Instagram to show off her incredible weight loss transformation.

Loren on 90 Day Fiance

Loren and Alexei first met in Israel, and they then went on to marry and live together in the US.

They welcomed their first son Shai in 2020, who was closely followed by little brother, Asher, in 2021. They then made it three in three years, as they recently welcomed baby girl Ariel.

Fans can follow their family life on the spin-off show, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. The most recent episode saw middle child Asher on his first modeling shoot, as well as Loren’s baby shower for Ariel.

90 Day Fiance star Loren shows her incredible weight loss

Taking to her Instagram, Loren posted a picture in a crop top sharing her postpartum weight loss for her 1.5 million followers.

In the caption, she wrote: “An appreciation post to me – because I’m allowed to! And to anyone else out there who is worried about showing themselves some love publicly – DO IT! Show yourself some love proudly!”



“Hard work pays off and I can’t believe this week I’m 5 months postpartum!” She continued.

Many 90 Day co-stars rushed to compliment Loren in the comments.

Elizabeth from season 5 wrote: “Lewk atchuuuuuu momma.”

Whilst Kenneth from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way commented: “Damn Mama!”

Loren has been sharing progress pics throughout her postpartum journey

90 Day Fiance star Loren has been sharing weight loss progress pictures on social media throughout her postpartum journey, “after basically being pregnant since 2019.”

The star is regularly promoting body positivity to her followers. In one of her postpartum posts, she wrote: “We don’t always show ourselves the love we deserve (I’m very guilty of that) but it’s ok to do so and this is just a reminder.”

“TAKE THAT SELFIE! OWN THAT PICTURE and more importantly LOVE IT AND YOURSELF! “

She also said in the caption that she ‘hadn’t felt this good in a long time.’

