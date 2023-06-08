90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist has taken to Instagram to post his new ‘mystery’ girlfriend, months after his ex Natalie Mordovtseva said she would remarry him.

90 Day Fiance star Mike Younquist ‘introduces’ mystery girlfriend

Taking to his 218k Instagram followers, the TLC star posted a picture of his girlfriend, although fans weren’t able to see her face.

The 90 Day Fiance star was all smiles in the picture with his arm around the woman, however, her face has been covered.

Mike was previously dating 90 Day Fiance star Marcia Alvez, although the star revealed on Instagram in April 2023 that the two were no longer an item.

Although, it seems like the two ended on good terms as a rep for Mike told InTouch at the time:

“Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains. There’s no bad blood between these two, it is what it is.”

Fans are confused

Although Mike made the big reveal on his Instagram page, others weren’t too impressed, as of course, they wanted to see more.

“What’s the point of even posting this?” questioned one fan.

“I have always been in your court Mike but, don’t post photos of someone you’re ‘dating’ if you have to block her face out. Post her when the time is right,” said another.

Others expressed how happy they were for the star: “Be happy Mike!! You deserve to have someone love you for the amazing hard-working man you are. You have a big heart,” wrote one.

“Yassssss finally…he’s smiling again,” one commented.

Mike’s ex Natalie said she’d ‘remarry’ her ex

Speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast back in May, Mike’s ex-Natalie admitted she would remarry him.

“Mike is a very good guy, he’s very stable, and I don’t want to be alone. You need someone to be around.”

Natalie also admitted that the show had an impact on the couple’s relationship as they “didn’t have a chance” to build a “good relationship” due to constant filming.