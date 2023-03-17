It’s hard to keep up with the 90 Day Fiance cast, and fans wonder if Mike and Natalie are back together as they’re seen spotted filming with each other, although she has also recently been posting with ‘boyfriend’ Josh. This time, however, she’s posted a ‘mystery man’ on her Instagram story, whose face has been covered.

Mike and Natalie were introduced to TLC viewers on 90 Day Fiance season 7. Since then viewers have seen their relationship unfold. The pair did end up getting married, despite all the drama surrounding the big day. However, it didn’t last and the pair broke up in March 2021.

We take a look at what seems to be going down between the two recently.

Natalie posts ‘mystery boyfriend’

Taking to her Instagram story, Natalie Mordovtseva posted a photo of herself with a ‘mystery man.’

The star posted a selfie of herself pouting with two tiger emojis, one covering up a man’s face behind her.

The James Bond 007 logo was posted beneath this, however, the significance of this remains unknown, as does the identity of the male in question.

90 Day Fiance’s Natalie and Mike are seen filming together

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva, who recently faced deportation rumors was spotted filming with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in Long Beach, California.

Twitter users took to the platform to share photos of the two sitting on a park bench. They were also joined by Natalie’s mom. In the last season, we saw Mike help bring Natalie’s mom over amid the war in Ukraine.

Although the two did split, neither Mike nor Natalie ever actually filed for divorce, and therefore they are still legally married.

The 90 Day Fiance star wished ‘ex’ Josh a happy birthday

On March 8, Natalie took to her Instagram grid to wish Josh a happy birthday. In the caption she wrote:

“Happy Birthday @jweinsteinent. We love you, we’re always here for you! P.S. Excited for a new season on @discoveryplus.”

Josh then replied to Natalie’s post with heart emojis, which would suggest the 90 Day Fiance pair are still together. The couple has also been posting ‘date nights’ on their stories, but some fans just aren’t buying it.

Josh Weinstein was first introduced to us when Natalie shared her single life with viewers on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life when she found a connection with the modeling agency CEO.

However, Mordovtseva decided to call things off as she felt as though he simply “didn’t have enough time” for her, however looking at their Instagrams, it seems like they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Of course, the ‘mystery boyfriend’ in her Instagram story could be Josh, however, she’s had no problem showing him off on social media before.

We guess we’ll have to wait until the new season to see if 90 Day Fiance star Natalie’s ‘mystery boyfriend’ is revealed and whether it is Josh after all.