90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes is a 3x weightlifting champion













Patrick Mendes made his 90 Day Fiancé debut on the 8th of May 2022 with his girlfriend Thais.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé is well underway, with seven new couples hitting out screens. The season 9 cast consists of Ariela and Biniyam, Patrick and Thais, Yve and Mohamed, Jibri and Miona, Bilal and Shaeeda, Kara and Guillermo and Emily and Kobe.

Patrick and Thais have made quite the impression on viewers already, and they seem to be the talk of social media. Reality Titbit have found out all about Patricks weightlifting career, his relationship with Thais, and even found the pair on Instagram…

Who is Patrick Mendes?

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Patrick is a heavy-weightlifter. The 31-year-old began his Olympic weightlifting career in 2008, after being recruited by his high school coach.

He states in his Instagram bio that he is a ‘3x Weightlifting national champion’, and is seen across his account squatting impressive amounts. His most recent weightlifting video saw him squatting 600lb!

Viewers were nothing but impressed in the comments, one fan commented: “This dude built different sheesh.”

90 Day Fiancé: Patrick and Thais

Viewers have finally seen a glimpse into Patrick and Thais’ blossoming relationship, and it’s pretty clear how loved up the pair are. When Patrick took a trip to Brazil to reconnect with his father, he decided to set his location there on a dating app.

This is where their romance began, as the pair matched on the app. As always with most dating app users, Patrick was hesitant that Thais was a catfish and prayed that she was real.

To his surprise, she was who she said she was, and they have never looked back. Patrick said that Thais is the “hottest girl” he has ever seen in his life, and after eleven months of knowing each other, he proposed.

As the pair are now fiancé’s with their K1 visas, viewers get to watch their relationship develop for themselves on 90 Day Fiancé…

Patrick and Thais on Instagram

As we already know, Patrick and Thais aren’t shy about PDA, which is definitely shown across their social media accounts. Patrick currently has 19.6k followers on Instagram, where he shares his latest photos with Thais, along with his incredible power lifting.

Thais is also very active on Instagram, as she updates her 6.7k followers on her latest whereabouts. On the 27th of November 2020, Thais shared a photo of the moment Patrick proposed to her in a cave. Thais told her followers:

“This man is incredible in my life, patient, learned Portugese, travels from another country to be present. Ah I could spend hours here talking about our history and how many stories oh how hard it is to stay away.. But i’m so happy because our plans are coming together”

