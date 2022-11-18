90 Day Fiancé's Pedro stumbles upon new calling as he embraces 'Realtor 007'











The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno is on the market after his split from Chantel Everett, and it appears he’s gone full James Bond mode now that he is newly single.

Pedro and Chantel were married for several years and appeared to be deeply in love during The Family Chantel season 3. However, news of their split broke when fans witnessed the couple’s tumultuous relationship take a turn for the worse as it all came crashing down during the fourth season of The Family Chantel.

Pedro and Chantel butted heads a number of times as she questioned her husband’s infidelity with one of his coworkers. However, these allegations were never proven and Pedro had always denied the claims.

The Dominican Republic native split from his Atlanta wife and is now extremely active on Instagram as he stumbles upon his new calling as “Realtor 007.” So, let’s take a look at his new alter ego, the name’s Jimeno, Pedro Jimeno.

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro stumbles upon a new calling

Since the breakup, Chantel has remained active on social media as she kept followers updated on her life as a singleton. Whereas Pedro was rather silent on his platforms as he focused on rebranding himself following his stint on 90 Day Fiancé.

Pedro decided to take a 15-week hiatus from Instagram following his split but has now returned to promote his real estate career. It appears his return to social media is a bid to start over in the public eye after some viewers felt he crossed the line on numerous occasions throughout the show.

Pedro has turned away from his former reality star image and is presenting himself as a professional real estate agent online. In the past month, he has shared several posts about his endeavors.

Pedro embraces ‘Realtor 007’

Pedro recently shared an image of himself wearing a well-tailored black tuxedo and smiling at the camera whilst attending a Gala dinner in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The realtor can be seen looking suave in front of various pieces of art as he poses with one hand tucked in his pocket. The former reality star captioned the post: “Gala night for our clients who bought a house in this year 2022, Realtor 007.”

Pedro has had a major glow-up after losing more than 45 pounds, the 90-Day Fiancé alum has transformed his physique and is looking like a real 007 agent. He also shared snaps of his outfit to his Instagram Stories which consisted of a black blazer, a white shirt with a black bow, and a matching pair of trousers. One of his selfies, showed him wearing just a vest and bow while showing off his chiseled jawline and fresh trim.

Fans comment on Jimeno’s glow-up

On another Instagram post, Pedro can be seen wearing a turtle neck sweater and smiling with his pearly whites while taking a selfie in the car. He has let his hair grow out into curls and donned a full beard.

Although he has turned off his Instagram comments after an outpouring of backlash, friends and a few fans who are able to, have complimented him on his new look.

One fan wrote: “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” Pedro seemingly took a hit at Chantel, when he responded to the fan’s Instagram comment writing: “Nobody is going to take away my happiness and my desire to work and be successful.”

