Razvan Ciocoi from 90 Day Fiance’s ethnicity is on TLC fans’ minds after speculation spread that he ‘lied’ about his roots. The TikTok star took to Instagram to address the rumors as viewers asked about Razvan’s name origin.

He has been getting to know Amanda Wilhelm, whose late husband Jason Wilhelm died in 2022 ten days after being diagnosed with cancer. She then met Razvan on TikTok, after gifting him a rose for taking part in a challenge.

Razvan’s ethnicity is now the question everyone has been asking, and he’s noticed the gossip himself. After he was introduced to 90 Day Fiance, he took to Instagram to make a controversial video regarding his origin.

Razvan: 90 Day Fiance star’s ethnicity

Razvan is of Romanian ethnicity. Amanda hopes that a proposal could be on the cards as she jets off to Romania, where Razvan lives, but he has dreams of moving to the United States to live with her.

The name Razvan is of Romanian origin and is commonly used in Romania and Moldova. It is believed to mean the bringer of good news, but he has shut down a rumor from a Reddit user who claimed his father is Arabic.

A Reddit user said, “His mom is Romanian and his dad is Arab. He was born and raised in Romania.” However, his father is not Arabic and Razvan is upholding his claims that he is Romanian.

He addresses his origin on Instagram

Razvan Ciocoi took to Instagram to reveal that people are accusing him of lying about being Romanian. He said, “So a lot of people think that I’m not Romanian and I lied to all the Romanian people and I lied to DSC.” Razvan added:

I also saw someone say on Reddit that my father is Arabic, which is not true. So yes, yes I lied. I lied because I always wanted to be a Romanian guy. I love Romania and I just lied, and I’m sorry for that.

He continued: “And I need to tell the truth guys. I’m actually Chinese. [Mimicks talking in Chinese]. Sorry guys, that was my Chinese daughter because I am Chinese. So yeah guys, I just wanted to tell you. Okay, yeah, bye.”

It appears that Razvan is being sarcastic in the video on his Instagram Story posted on June 18, when he was introduced to the TLC show and has not said anything to confirm or speak out again against the rumors.

TikTok is where Razvan met Amanda

Amanda, 31, and Razvan, a 26-year-old TikTok stripper, met and applied for Before the 90 Days season 6 after she lost her husband. She found Razvan on TikTok shortly after, and it wasn’t long before they were in a long-term romance.

The couple met face-to-face after four months of dating online when she traveled to Romania to meet him. It was while he was on TikTok doing a challenge that they first spoke, as Amanda sent him a digital rose as a gift.

Razvan Ciocoi shares singing videos on Instagram and works as a fitness guru, often sharing vids on TikTok, but his main goal is to help people with their fitness. He has accumulated a whopping 403K followers on the video platform.

