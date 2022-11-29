90 Day Fiancé star Rose Vega can’t stop smiling after getting a beauty makeover ahead of the new year, and it comes after she answered questions about her new boyfriend. Two years after her stint on the reality series, she has gone through a lot of changes – physically, mentally, and romantically.

Rose shot to fame in 2020 after appearing in the 90 Day Fiancé series with Big Ed. Although things didn’t turn out well for the couple, and they went their separate ways, Rose’s popularity led her to continue appearing in the series.

Days before celebrating her 27th birthday, the reality star showed off her major beauty transformation two years after fame – and her smile is shining bright!

The single mom from the Philippines never gave up on searching for her happily ever after. She surprised followers by announcing her new relationship with Australian businessman Greg Scherwinski. The couple welcomed the year 2022 in Thailand, but where is he now?

Rose Vega undergoes a beauty makeover – and can’t stop smiling

On November 27, Rose updated her Instagram account sharing her beauty makeover. In a video published on her TikTok account, she shows her progress on her different looks after getting her treatment done to achieve a perfect smile.

The 90 Day Fiancé star not only underwent a major makeover in her wardrobe, hair color, and makeup skills but now she’s topped it off with a dental procedure to fix her smile.

She wrote in her caption: “Happy with my Novodental journey with my son. We are happy we became part of your family. Smile with Novodental.”

The before and after photos show how she used to look on television during her stint in 90 Day Fiancé, to what she looks now – and that’s a glow-up!

Rose Vega’s love life: Is she still dating boyfriend Greg Scherwinski?

Screenshot from Rosemarie Vega’s YouTube Channel: my boyfriend meeting my strict father | ROSE VEGA / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDPhxtlU2iI&a…

Earlier this summer, Rose revealed to fans she was seeing someone new after things didn’t work out between her and Big Ed.

In a YouTube video, Rose shared the identity of her new man, Aussie Greg Scherwinski. Similarly to her, he also has a son of his own and has spent time with her son, Prince, teaching him how to skateboard.

They got to know each other after Greg reached out to her on social media and chatted for a while before meeting in real life. Things ended up with Greg and Rose spending the new year in Thailand with her son Prince.

As fans began more curious about her relationship status with Greg, the 90 Day Fiancé star updated her fans. Rose responded to questions about her dating life and admitted they had”different views”.

“The next reason is the age gap,” she said. “Our age gap is significantly big. He has a lot of experience compared to me.

“For him, he’s settled because of his experience. For me, I’m still experiencing new things.”

The Filipino star also said another reason they faced was the language barrier, as there were things “inside me I couldn’t express”.

Nonetheless, Rose spoke positively about his efforts and how he would get things she “didn’t ask and didn’t need”, but still would appreciate them.

She hinted at wanting to share many other things but would wait until the future when she had the “courage”. For now, she confessed she’s focusing on herself, career and her family. So it appears love may be taking a back seat.

But now she’s on a mission to find a partner

On November 3, Rose went to her Instagram to post a video with Filipino social media personality and singer Hazel Faith. Together, the two used the app Omegle in search of a ‘new partner’ for Rose. Could this be a sign she’s now single?

“Watch My New Vlog!! Will Rose Find a New Partner in OMEGLE?” she captioned. In the video, the two are laughing while meeting different people.

After being skipped by some users, Rose finally has a conversation with a man, with whom they teach him the word ‘Mahal kita’ which means ‘I love you’ in Tagalog.

Before ending the conversation, Hazel asks the man if he knew about 90 Day Fiancé, to which Rose hilariously says her infamous “I like the view” line.

