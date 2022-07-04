90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Sween found her love for yoga in Trinidad













Shaeeda and Bilal’s relationship is currently airing on 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers can keep up to date with all the latest goings-on in their rocky relationship.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé is coming to a close, with six couples waiting on their K1-visas before deciding if they want to go through with the wedding.

Shaeeda and Bilal have quickly become one of the shows most controversial couples, from their baby debates to his childhood home prank – they are the talk of the town.

Nevertheless, Reality Titbit have explored all things Shaeeda, from her hometown to her career as a yoga instructor – we’ve got everything you need to know…

Where is Shaeeda Sween from?

Shaeeda hails from Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island located near Venezuela.

The small country has a population of 1.3 million people, and is known for its heritage, beaches, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival. The popular Carnival is often recognised for the spectacular costumes and celebrations.

When Shaeeda and Bilal met for the first time, he travelled from Kansas City, Missouri to Trinidad and Tobago to see her. The pair spent seven days together before deciding that they were the perfect match, when Bilal popped the special question.

Shaeeda is a Yoga Instructor

As we have seen on 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda is a yoga instructor, and has been since 2017. The TLC star shares her latest yoga tips and tricks with her followers over on her Instagram.

In an interview with Newsday, Shaeeda opened up about what led her to this career path. She told them: “In March 2017 I was a very dark place in my life. My boyfriend had broken up with me via a text message. Who does that? Imagine I was looking at him as my future husband. I was emotionally and mentally damaged.”

She told Newsday that the heartbreak helped her discover her love for yoga: “I fell in love with yoga and had to get into it. I did research, looked for an accredited school and purchased an package online. So you see, in the end it all it worked out perfectly.”

Before her big break on the show, she began her career as a yoga instructor in Trindad, teaching Vinyasa yoga.

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda and Bilal

Bilal opened up to 90 Day Fiancé, all about how he met Shaeeda. He told viewers that they had mutual friends across social media, which led to Shaeeda sliding into his DMs…

However, it wasn’t love at first sight for Bilal, as he explained that her name actually put him off messaging her for a while. This wasn’t out of spite – but because Shaeeda sounded too much like his ex wife’s name, Shahidah.

Bilal was able to get over this pretty quickly after realising how special Shaeeda was, and the pair have been happily together (sometimes…) since. They are currently waiting for their K1-visa so that they don’t need to live the long distance life any longer.

