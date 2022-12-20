90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween shared the exciting news of finally getting her Green Card, it comes as the perfect time as the couple now plans to travel across the country and abroad. Fans show their excitement for the beloved couple.

Shaeeda Sween first appeared with her husband, Bilal Hazziez, on 90 Day Fiancé season nine. Moving from her home in Trinidad to Missouri to marry him and adjust to American life, the couple is now deciding whether to have children.

Until then, Shaeeda has celebrated the exciting news of the confirmation and arrival of her Green Card. Sharing the news with her fans, they expressed their happiness for her.

90 Day Fiancé’s Shaeeda gets her Green Card

On December 15, Shaeeda Sween revealed on her personal Instagram account the exciting news of the arrival of her Green Card. Celebrating the occasion with her husband Bilal, she gave her brightest smile in a series of pictures.

In a message to her 242k followers, she wrote: “I GOT MY GREEN CARD! I’m truly grateful and blessed to be a permanent resident of the United States of America.”

“Who God bless no man curse! Keep a clean heart and a positive mind and all will fall into place!”

Sharing the big day with her YouTube subscribers, who they refer to as ‘Positive People’, Bilal and Shaeeda drove to receive the envelope after their attorney delivered the exciting news.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple expressed their excitement at being able to do it across the country, and internationally, quelling rumors as to why Bilal wouldn’t take her on holiday.

“We couldn’t go, we couldn’t leave America,” she told the camera, which Bilal began listing a few different places to take her in America and abroad.

“I’m so happy that I got my Green Card. It’s a blessing,” Shaeeda continued.

Fans are happy for Shaeeda despite mixed feelings about their marriage

As Shaeeda shared the happy news, fans of the 90 Day Fiancé alum and co-stars left comments expressing their excitement as a new chapter begins for a new couple.

However, even though the couple is still going strong after a year of getting married, their relationship has received mixed feelings from the viewers, who were unsure of their romance.

This comes after a few arguments between the two, but nothing too serious to break their bond apart. Recent interactions and videos show Bilal supporting his wife more than ever and fans rooting for the two.

“Both of you are so authentic on this channel,” one wrote.

A second fan said: “Congratulations Shaeeda. I was waiting to listen for the thank you to Bilal.”

Bilal and Shaeeda wanted to get married one week after meeting

As you read it, Bilal and Shaeeda wanted to get married a week after their first meeting. The couple met online, and after spending a week together, sparks flew between them. Their love story was shown on 90 Day Fiancé.

Seeing a forever future together, Bilal and Shaeeda didn’t want to waste time and wanted to get married. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two did not see each other for two years.

Nonetheless, Bilal and Shaeeda stayed true to their feelings and counted the days until finally saw each other again.

During their time apart, Shaeeda found out about Bilal’s luxurious lifestyle. This created doubts in Bilal, who wanted her to love him for who he was, and not what he had.

When the time came when Bilal and Shaeeda saw each other again, he put her love to the test by bringing her into his old neighborhood instead of his current home.

Episode after episode, Shaeeda demonstrated her pure intentions and feelings to Bilal – to raise a family together, not his fortune.

The couple made it down to the aisle on December 18, 2021.

