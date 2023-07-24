90 Day Fiance star Sheila faces ‘death’ as she is seen weeping over a coffin during a preview clip for next week’s episode on TLC. Who died on 90 Day Fiance? Fans worry that one of her parents has passed away.

Sheila and David were just getting closer in their relationship when he revealed that one of her loved ones passed away in their sleep. The episode shows David Dangerfield and Sheila still trying to get over their first night together. However, 90 Day Fiance fans are now concerned for her after she was seen crying onto a coffin in a preview clip.

90 Day Fiance: Sheila cries over death

Sheila is seen crying over a loved one’s death on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. The episode which will reveal who died on 90 Day Fiance will be shown on July 30, but a preview clip was seen by viewers on the July 23 episode.

She breaks down in hysterical sobs, while David tries to comfort her and someone is put in a casket. They appear to be someone from her family but the TLC show has not yet revealed their identity, but fans fear it is Sheila’s parent.

Some fans have assumed the person who died is an introduced family member, but others believe they heard the word ‘Mama’ come out of Sheila’s mouth. The incident happens just one night after David arrives.

Fans ask who died on 90 Day Fiance

When the preview clip showed Sheila crying over a casket in a car, many grew concerned, especially as they were hoping David and his love interest would be able to create a bond. Their heartstrings are being pulled for the newbies.

One fan wrote: “Oh noooo!!! I think one of Sheila’s parents passed. I feel so bad for her.”

Another penned: “So we have to wait a WEEK to see what happens with Sheila’s family?!”

“#90DayFiance I assume one of Sheila’s parents passed away? That’s really awful. (And a terrible cliffhanger.) #BeforeThe90Days,” reacted a fellow viewer on Twitter.

Sheila and David’s first meeting

An interpreter called Aimee helped Sheila and David communicate during their first meeting. Sheila didn’t initially want David to see her poverty living conditions but eventually showed him where she showers in the outdoor corridor.

He was shocked to see where she had grown up as a child, and still lives today, as she has not asked for a huge amount of financial assistance. David and Sheila spent two nights at her family home in the Philippines.

She downplayed her struggles and only accepted what she needed to get by, as she’s not someone who uses other people or seeks pity. Sheila is also earnestly learning ASL so that she can communicate with David better.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C