90 Day Fiance’s Usman, aka Sojaboy has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Kiera, after his shock split with Kim Menzies. Fans had suspected Usman had a new love interest for a while, and now he’s confirmed it with a range of cute snaps as he embarks on his UK tour.

The Nigeran singer made his TLC debut in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Lisa Hamme, who he famously referred to as “Baby Girl Lisa.”

While touring the UK, Usman, aka Sojaboy took to his Instagram to debut his new relationship with Kiera Elise.

Taking to the caption, the TLC star wrote: “Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return. I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me.”

He also asked fans ‘not to hate’ on the post, as Kiera marks his first public relationship since his split with Kim Menzies.

Who is Kiera Elise?

According to her Instagram bio, Kiera is a professional stylist and wedding wardrobe designer, based in the USA.

It is not known how old Usman’s new girlfriend is, although she recently celebrated her birthday, as Soja posted a sweet tribute to his new boo on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to you my LOVE @the.kiera.elise, you are a strong woman, loving and caring. I will choose you now and always.”

Fans think he’s ‘returning to TLC’

Of course, fans rushed to the comments when Usman revealed his new love interest, and many think this means he could be returning to the franchise yet again.

“I’m going to mentally call her Baby Girl Kiera,” joked one fan.

“His energy is different with this one you can tell he’s actually attracted to her,” wrote another.

Another said: “The new comeback of Soja Boy on TLC lol.”

“Meet the new cast member for 90 Days!” exclaimed another.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see on that one!