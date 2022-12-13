90 Day Fiance star Syngin has well and truly moved on with his new girlfriend. A photo on Instagram shows the two hanging out in a van drinking with his beau, following his split from Tania on the TLC series.

From going to Disneyland together to embracing van life, Syngin has been very open about his new relationship when it comes to social media. It comes after he split from Tania in 2021 following four years of marriage together.

During his return on 90 Day Bares All in March 2021, Syngin said that ultimately what caused them to re-evaluate their romance was that he didn’t want to have kids and Tania did. So, who is his new girlfriend?

90 Day Fiance: Syngin’s new girlfriend

Syngin’s new girlfriend is Shayna Bee, a San Diego native. She refers to herself as Shan Francisco on Instagram and is an Only Fans star charging subscribers $10 a month to see her posts on the video website.

Shayna is a pet owner to two dogs and tattoo enthusiast. Syngin’s girlfriend has tattoos all over her body, from ink of a woman’s face covered in flowers on her left arm to a thigh tattoo of a stingray and more florals.

With over 17,000 followers on Instagram, she enjoys van life with Syngin. Shayna has described the 90 Day Fiance star as “hot” and even revealed she’s doing a collaboration with him for “spicier content” on a “more appropriate platform.”

He shares his girlfriend on Instagram

Syngin has been sharing insights into his new relationship since July 28, 2022. He debuted his girlfriend by writing in a post, “Let’s see what happens,” before using hashtags like ‘#newadventure’ and ‘#newlife’.

From posing on the beach while kissing to downing alcohol in a van, Syngin and Shayna have certainly been keeping themselves busy. In August, he wished her a happy birthday and wrote:

Thanks for being crazy with me and just enjoying life. It’s very refreshing… Plus the love you give me is overwhelming at times but it’s soooo needed haha. I have never been with somebody who loves me like you do.

They spent the summer together on the beach and in bars in her hometown, San Diego. Syngin and his new girlfriend enjoyed the Día de los Muertos celebration together and even took a trip to Disneyland, California.

Syngin and Shan: Relationship timeline

Syngin and Shayna have been Instagram official in July 2022. Since then, the two have been regularly going on travels together, such as to Disneyland, and often hang out in his van. She called Syngin her “twin flame.”

Shayna confirmed to one of Syngin’s Instagram followers in December that they “both don’t want children” and that she “never have,” following the reasoning Syngin gave for breaking up with Tania previously. She also said:

I think it was more that he was on the fence and made a decision.

Syngin spoke about his new girlfriend on the 90 Day Fiance Tell All on December 12. When a fan said she misses him and Tania, he replied: “I get that but life is always changing for me so I am just embracing it.”

