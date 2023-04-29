90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith first appeared on the show four years ago, but now it appears that they’ve moved on with their lives. Tiffany shows off her weight loss in 2023 as Ronald is making “memories” with his new partner.

Tiffany and Ronald had many ups and downs during their time on 90 Day Fiancé. However, it doesn’t seem that they managed to work out their issues.

After meeting through mutual friends, they got engaged six months later and Tiffany planned on moving to South Africa with her son, Daniel, to live with Ronald.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Ronald and Tiffany are no longer together

Tiffany and Ronald’s 90 Day Fiancé journey was documented on The Other Way season 1 in 2019.

The two also appeared on spin-off shows Happily Ever After? and What Now?.

Despite making several attempts to save their relationship, Tiffany and Ronald are no longer together these days.

They welcomed a daughter, Carley, in 2019.

The two officially split in August 2021, In Touch reports that Ronald told them he had filed for divorce.

Tiffany from 90 Day Fiance shows off weight loss

After opting for gastric sleeve surgery in 2021, Tiffany has lost a huge amount of weight.

She has lost over 80lb and speaking to In Touch in December 2021, the 90 Day Fiancé star said that she was feeling “amazing.”

Now, Tiffany has taken to the ‘gram to share an updated snap with her followers and she looks as though she’s still losing weight.

She shared some positive messages with her followers in her captions. Many fans of Tiffany’s have taken to the IG comments section to say how incredible she looks and that she’s their “girl crush.”

Ronald is making ‘memories’

At the same time that Tiffany was showing off her weight loss results, Ronald also appears to be happy in 2023 with his new partner.

The TLC star shared a selection of photos of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram and captioned the post: “Do you want to make a memory?”

Ronald and his partner, Lauren, can be seen holding hands, going on adventures together, and celebrating their romance with a love lock with their names on it.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET/PT ON TLC