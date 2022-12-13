Tim is no stranger to the 90 Day Fiance series, and neither are his girlfriends. It seems we’ve seen Tim’s whole dating life pan out on the show from when he first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 with his girlfriend at the time, Jeniffer Tarazona.

At the time, Tim Malcolm’s close relationship with ex-Veronica seemed to get in the way. The pair both now star in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and we recently saw Veronica announce her relationship with Jamal in the tell-all.

Tim mentioned on the tell-all that Veronica taunts him for his girlfriend being younger than him, but who was he talking about? We take a look.

Who is Tim from 90 Day Fiance’s girlfriend?

The girlfriend mentioned on the tell-all is Linda Ramirez. Tim confirmed the relationship in March 2021, on 90 Day: Bares All episode. “Linda is very special to me. She’s been in the United States for about a year and a half.”

The couple have an age gap of 17 years. While Tim is 42, his girlfriend Linda is around 25 years old. Like Tim’s ex Jeniffer, Linda is also from Columbia.

Speaking on yesterday’s tell-all about his ex Veronica’s open relationship with Jamal, Tim said: “I’ve never seen Veronica date someone younger, she constantly gives me s**t for the age difference between me and my girlfriend — it’s not just that though, like, it sounds super negative but, like, again, it seems like a waste of time.”

Tim and Linda no longer follow each other on Instagram

Although Tim mentioned he had a younger girlfriend on the tell-all, it seems like the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram and the pair have also not posted on each other for a while, although none have commented on the status of the relationship.

On a post from Linda 18 weeks ago, one follower asked: “Is Tim Malcolm your boyfriend?” Linda did not directly, reply to the comment but she did like it.

Tim does have a few photos and videos of Linda on his page, which he has not deleted. One of them is a photo of Linda with ex-Veronica and her daughter who Tim helps raise.

Fans are calling for Tim to be the 90 Day Fiance tell-all host

With Tim’s vast experience on the show and his strong opinions which he isn’t afraid to hold back from, fans are calling for him to be the next host on the tell-all.

One Twitter user said: “Can Tim just host the tell-all? He’s the only one who doesn’t dance around things and is the most entertaining.”



