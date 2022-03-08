90 Day Fiance’s Tom Brooks confirms engagement to Mariah Fineman













Viewers have been speculating if TLC star Tom Brooks is engaged or married for quite some time now, and he has finally put our minds at rest.

Tom Brooks, best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiance, posted a teaser for the season premiere of the show, where we see him propose to his girlfriend Mariah.

If you just can’t wait until the season premiere to find out what happened next, don’t worry, we’ve got all the tea. Reality Titbit has dug deep to find out if Mariah said yes or no to Tom’s proposal, and if the pair are married in 2022.

90 DAY FIANCE: Fans are convinced Mahogany’s parents are fake

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Is Tom Brooks engaged?

With the huge teaser for the upcoming episode, there’s only one thing on viewers’ minds, and we’ve got the answer (SPOILER INCOMING!)

The short answer is, Mariah did say yes. We found this out through Tom’s Instagram, where he posted a photo of the pair, and the ring is clearly displayed on Mariah’s ring finger.

The exact time the pair got together is unknown, however, they began to make their relationship public in the beginning of 2021. Some viewers were concerned that their relationship was fake at the beginning, however their recent engagement has proved haters wrong.

Are Tom and Mariah married in 2022?

Now that we know Mariah said yes, let’s get into the juicy wedding details.

Reality Titbit can confirm that as of March 2022, the pair are not married, and are still engaged at this time. Tom confirmed this on his Instagram whilst replying to a fan’s comment.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer commented on his post saying: “Did you two get married? I see a wedding ring and I saw another pic of him wearing a wedding ring”, and Tom replied to this comment saying: “No we didn’t”. The fan then went on to say: “hmmmmm ok. Well you should”, to which Tom responded by saying: “watch this space”.

From the final comment, it seems that the wedding could be coming up soon…

DARCEY AND STACEY: Darcey reveals why Georgi missed the Tell All special

Darcey and Stacey: Viewers praised Tom on the show

The Darcey and Stacey Tell All special has got viewers all over the world talking. On the show, Darcey was accompanied by some familiar faces… Her ex-boyfriends.

Tom previously dated Darcey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The TLC star has been praised by viewers for sticking up for Darcey on last night’s episode.

Tom told Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse:

“There has to be a point where you draw a line under everything. You’ve said you’re happy, you’re buying a villa, great. Theres a line, you draw under it and say i’m moving forward and having nothing more to do with this. I’m not here to throw Darcey under the bus and talk about everything she did or didn’t do. That’s not my place. We had our time, it didn’t work out, we moved on”

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Tom. One viewer wrote: “How is Tom the one making the most sense in this reunion????”. Another said: “CHEERS TO TOM! A Real stand up Guy! A Sincere apology! Good for you TOM!”.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK