90 Day Fiancé’s Ximena leaked DM claims scene with Mike and her kids is fake













A screenshot of Ximena Morales’ DM’s claiming that a scene between Mike and her kids is allegedly fake has surfaced on social media. If true, the situation is yet another instance where TLC producers could be editing the storyline for maximum drama, as previously revealed by former cast members.

Popular 90 Day Fiancé couple Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have had quite a rollercoaster on season 5.

Morales accepted New Yorker Mike’s proposal during his trip to Colombia – happy days. However, his second trip back went downhill as she did not pick him up at the airport, and then eventually revealed that she was not in love with him, partly due to his ‘gross‘ habits.

Viewers were stunned when the Colombian native stated that she’d marry him only if he funded her breast augmentation.

Now, a new screenshot could be adding salt to the wound if it is in fact legitimate – check it out below.

90 Day Fiancé’s Ximena reportedly denies her children’s love for Mike

A screenshot, courtesy of The Fraudcast, shows a fan criticising the 25-year-old reality star for her alleged poor treatment of Berk. To hit back at the comment, Ximena supposedly clarified: “My children do not love mike, it was a recording they asked them to say that they did love him.”

While online translations can be dodgy, the message seems to suggest that the her kids – Juan David and Harold Steven – were told to say they loved the New York native on-screen, even if that wasn’t the case.

However, there is no official evidence to prove the legitimacy of the photo – Morales, and Berk have yet to comment on the claim.

If true, it begs the question of whether Berk knew of the possible fake situation since he already accepted Harold and Juan as his own.

90 Day Fiance stars claimed the show was constructed

Avery Warner

Before the 90 Days season 4 star, Avery Warner, replied to comments in a now-deleted Instagrm post from 2020, stating:

“You guys get 5% of the real story, and that’s constructed how the network wants the people to view the person,” she clarified. “I encourage everyone not to get so caught up with any kind of TV show as the truth, it’s not worth it lol, it’s all very constructed.”

We completely agree – they have to make TV more entertaining somehow, right?

Deavan Clegg

A screenshot of Deavan Clegg’s Instagram story was captured by ScreenRant back in October 2020.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star wrote: “Not stating a certain show but you guys are aware that MOST reality tv shows are fake and either scripted or edited to match a storyline that storyboard teams put together before filming?” She’s not been on any other reality show, so it’s pretty obvious who she was referring to – the 25-year-old was vocal about how the TLC show had been affecting her child, stating that the edits were “disgusting and disheartening”, as per CheatSheet.

