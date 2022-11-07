









90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Yara is a businesswoman along with being a mom to Jovi’s daughter, as she owns an online clothing store.

The latest episode of Happily Every After airing on Sunday, November 6 showed Yara, her mom, and Jovi going apartment hunting in Prague. The episode saw Yara learning how exorbitant apartments cost in the European city.

Many fans weighed in on her situation taking to Twitter after the episode aired. But we take a look at the reality star’s business.

View Instagram Post

A look at 90 Day Fiance star Yara’s online clothing store

90 Day Fiance star’s self-titled online clothing store Yara Zaya sells a variety of apparel as well as jewelry, makeup, and lingerie.

You can buy everything from tops, jackets, dresses, and swimwear to plus-size apparel when it comes to clothing.

The clothes on the Yara Zaya online shop start at $19 and cost up to $100.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s business also sells products from her makeup line named Boujee by Yara. You can find a variety of makeup products on Yara’s online shop – Yara Zaya.

Additionally, her website also has a range of plus-size clothes.

View Instagram Post

Yara and Jovi go apartment hunting in Prague

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After saw Yara, her mom, and Jovi going apartment hunting in Prague.

In last week’s installment, Yara dropped the bombshell news on her husband that she wanted to buy an apartment in Prague so she could be close to her family.

Despite Jovi’s shock, he accompanied his wife on her new expedition.

However, the flat costs in the European city turned out to be a tad bit more expensive than Yara would have thought.

Yara was surprised to learn about Prague’s property costs. The trio visits a tiny one-bedroom apartment that costs $164,000.

While in the car, Yara’s mom expresses why she needs an apartment in Europe and how it must have a room for her as well.

Fans react to Yara’s Prague apartment hunting

Some fans thought that 90 Day Fiance star Yara would struggle to buy an apartment in Prague despite her online business.

“Yara has to sell a lot more clothes online to get $164k basement apartment in Prague,” one fan wrote with laughing emojis.

“Jovi smiling wide and saying “think again” after Yara said “I thought it was going to be different” is such a mood,” another fan said.

“Yara really thought she was going to get a 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Prague for $150,000??? Girl what??,” a third fan chimed in.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER SUNDAYS AT 8/7C AND THE SINGLE LIFE MONDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK