When 90 Day Fiancé viewers first met Deavan Clegg she was a mom to her young daughter, Drascilla. Now, she is a mom of three and her second child, Taeyang, 4, is currently battling leukemia. The TLC show followed Deavan’s romance with Taeyang’s father, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan and Jihoon’s 90 Day journey didn’t work out and they split during quarantine in 2020. Nowadays, Deavan is in a relationship with the father of her third child. She and Topher Park welcomed their first baby in late 2022. Despite Taeyang’s ongoing cancer battle, the family thankfully had some good news in May after a hospital visit.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

90 Day’s Deavan is a mom of three

In 2019, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced TLC viewers to 23-year-old Deavan Clegg.

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, Deavan planned on moving to South Korea to be with her partner, Jihoon Lee.

She and her mom, Elicia, traveled across the world with Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla, during the show to start a new life in South Korea.

However, Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship didn’t work out and they called things off by 2020.

Today, Deavan is a mom to Drascilla, who is now in first grade, Taeyang, 4, and ‘Baby Park’ who is around eight months old.

Taeyang’s cancer battle

At the age of two, Taeyang was diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Instagram in May 2023, Deavan wrote that it had been a year since her son’s cancer diagnosis.

The TLC star shared a video of Taeyang’s cancer battle as well as a caption including: “Many days we thought we were going to lose our sweet boy… We know this anniversary marks one step closer to his recovery.”

A fan asked Deavan how Taeyang is doing in the comments section. She replied that weekly updates are posted on his Go Fund Me page.

Deavan’s mom is ‘hopeful’

On May 26, 2023, Deavan’s mom, Elicia, shared an update via Taeyang’s Go Fund Me page, Help Taeyang Beat Childhood Leukemia.

Elicia wrote: “Day 365: This is the one year mark since my eldest daughter Deavan heard what no parent should have to hear: ‘Your son has Leukemia’.”

Thankfully, Taeyang’s grandmother shared some positive news that “all his lab work came back looking good.”

She added: “I am asking for special prayers, and good thoughts for our little man Taeyang, so that this indeed is the halfway mark.”

Deavan and her family are hopeful that Taeyang is set to make a full recovery.

Elicia wrote: “You all have made this nightmare bearable, and for this I can never thank you enough. Let us hope, this time, next year, Taeyang will be cancer free.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).