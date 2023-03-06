90 Day Fiance’s Gabriel Paboga isn’t just a reality star; he is also an entrepreneur thanks to his transgender underwear business GMPwear, which offers packed underwear for female-to-male trans people.

Gabriel “Gabe” Paboga is 90 Day Fiance‘s newcomer through their spin-off series, The Other Way. The season 4 romance documents Gabe, a Margate, Florida, native, as he jets to Colombia to meet Isabel.

The 32-year-old is the show’s first transgender member, whose casting has received praise for representing the community.

His TLC stint also shines a light on his business, Get More Proud Wear, which caters to female-to-male trans people who have yet to complete their genital surgery. Gabe was inspired to launch the brand after his own awkward swimming experience.

90Day Fiance’s Gabriel Paboga launched GMPwear after this ‘uncomfortable’ moment

GMPwear specializes in boxer briefs with packers already included in the crotch area. The unique design features a built-in bulge made of a soft foam-like material as transgender females-to-males usually wear a packer to imitate the shape of the crotch.

His idea is clearly a hit; the boxers are all sold out!

“If you’re a trans guy, just knowing that there’s nothing there and there’s nothing under, it sucks,” he confessed on the show.

Revealing the motivation behind the business idea, Gabe recalled an awkward situation during his childhood.

“One day when I was younger, I was actually swimming. And lo and behold, guess what?

I’m swimming this way and my sock is swimming that way, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap!” he laughed, before admitting he pretended the floating sock wasn’t his.

As a small business owner, Gabe is hands-on with the process. He personally creates foam packers from molds and sews them into the boxers.

He met Isabel thanks to Get More Proud Wear

Not only is his brand making a difference to the trans community, but it also gave him a shot at love.

While on a trip to Colombia in search of a new GMPwear supplier, Gabe crossed paths with Isabel through a mutual friend, noting they had “immediate chemistry”.

In a teaser for The Other Way, Isabel admitted that she was shocked since she didn’t notice Gabe had any “feminine traits”. Her friend, Sarah, was accepting of his identity, but the YouTube trailer kept fans on a cliffhanger as Isabel never expressed further opinions on the truth.

